Woman Can’t Afford To Board Her Dogs During A Family Trip, But Everyone Thinks She’s Being Unfair By Bailing

AITA for telling my family I can’t come on a weekend trip? No My family is going on a weekend trip to a beach about 100 miles from me. We have several family members with homes there, and everyone just finds a place to stay amongst those houses. I have 2 dogs, and my mom usually watches them if I go away, but she will be on this trip.

Dog sitters will run me about $600 for the weekend where I live, and that’s out of budget right now. I looked at dog-friendly hotels, but since it’s a popular beach destination in summer, rooms start at $550 a night plus $75 per dog. This is also out of budget.

There are no pet-friendly AirBnbs within an hour available for the dates everyone is going. I told my family I won’t be able to make it, because I can’t find affordable dog care right now. My SO and I also just bought a new house and we’re moving soon, which everyone knows, so we’re trying to keep expenses low.

Everyone gave me a hard time for not being able to go because we just went on a weekend trip to the same place with my SO’s family. The difference is that my mom wasn’t there, so she watched my dogs for me. Since everyone was giving me a hard time, I asked my relatives this: Would it be possible to stay at their houses with our dogs crated anytime we aren’t with them (3–4 hours)? They both said no.

So I just said, “Ok, I totally understand. No problem! Maybe next time we can see everyone!” Now, my family is saying that it’s unfair that I’m blaming them that I can’t go because they don’t want dogs in their homes. Yet they are also saying it’s “unfair” that I went on a trip with SO’s family recently and I’m not prioritizing my own family.

I had already said I couldn’t go because of the cost and just asked to stay with relatives as a last-ditch effort since they all gave me a hard time about spending more time with SO’s family. I’m on the verge of telling my mom, aunts, and cousins that life isn’t “fair,” so deal with it. AITA?

