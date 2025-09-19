Woman Was Ignored At A Fancy Hotel Bar Despite The Little Crowd, So She Brought In Reinforcements

Just because it’s an upscale bar doesn’t mean they can choose who to serve.

If you were at a bar, would you expect the staff to be attentive and ask if you needed anything, or would you except to be left alone unless you got their attention?

This woman decided to go to a high-end hotel bar in Germany on her own.

The bar was nearly empty, but the bartenders seemed to completely overlook her.

She got frustrated, so she thought of a creative way to finally get their attention.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

Ignore me at your super fancy upscale bar? Fine! I’ll bring my kid For context, I’m American, and this happened in Germany a few days ago. It might have been some cultural thing, but anyway… I finally had some time to myself. My husband was watching our kid (10).

This woman went down to the hotel bar to get a couple of drinks.

I went down to the hotel bar by myself for a couple of drinks. It was very high-end, and the bartenders were wearing suits and such. I got one drink, then I could not get anyone’s attention, even to pay the bill and leave. It was not at all crowded.

She texted her husband and asked him to bring their child.

I don’t speak much German, but they all seemed to have no problem understanding everything. So I texted my husband, “Meet me here with the child.” She’s not even very disruptive. She just wanted all the bar snacks, like pretzels, etc.

She got quite mad that all the bartenders were ignoring her.

They finally asked if I needed anything, so I ordered one more drink and the bill. So, three bartenders ignored me when only two other people were sitting at the bar. Not a big deal, but it annoyed me so bad. I actually felt invisible.

Is this a German thing, or was she really being ignored?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares some cultural information.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s another negative remark.

And lastly, this person drops a sarcastic comment.

No one deserves to feel invisible.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.