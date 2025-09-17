Young Man’s Parents Want Him To Help Pay The Mortgage, So He Lied To Them About How Much Money He Makes

Imagine being in high school and having a part time job. If your parents weren’t struggling to make ends meet, would you give them some of your income to help out anyway?

In today’s story, one young man’s parents want him to help pay the bills. If his parents knew how much money he was making they’d probably ask for more!

Let’s see what’s going on.

I (20M) have been hiding tens of thousands from my parents for years At the start of high school, I was pretty broke as many high school kids are. To gain more freedom I worked hard to start my career as a 3D artist, and I was making a couple hundred every few weeks at best during most of high school. Even with how little I made compared to how hard I worked; my mom and stepdad would pressure me to chip in for the groceries and mortgage payments.

His parents have plenty of money.

Keep in mind, we aren’t poor or anything, we were middle class, and they just wanted more financial freedom for themselves so they can consistently go on luxury vacations.

I also have a few siblings (now in the higher years of high school) who they also do the bare minimum for, not bad enough to where it’s child neglect but definitely not great parenting considering none of us could focus on our studies while having to work.

He doesn’t want to give his parents his money.

The creative industry is difficult and unforgiving, and I put blood sweat and tears into my work to get where I am at this age. I’m not going to let them pressure me into making any big contributions to their finances so that they can keep going on excessive vacationing sprees.

His parents don’t know how much money he makes.

Only me and my girlfriend know how much I really make. I have been saving tens of thousands of dollars without anyone else around me knowing. One day they’ll find out how much I have, but for now I will bide my time and take advantage of as little financial burden as possible. Once they do, I’ll simply move out and be done with them.

Good for him for having a great career at a young age. With that kind of money saved up already, he could afford to move out now.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

