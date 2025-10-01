A Mom And Dad Gave Their 2-Year-Old Daughter A Pep Talk Before A Wedding So She’d Behave, And They Definitely Recommend It For Other Parents

It can hard to get kids to behave, ya know?

And it can also be difficult to get those little angels to listen!

But it sounds like these parents might be on to something.

This mom’s name is Kelly and she showed TikTok viewers how she and her husband gave their 2-year-old daughter a pep talk before a wedding so she’d behave…

And it worked!

The video’s text overlay reads, “Our 2-year-old behaved so well at a wedding ceremony. Here is her pep talk.”

Kelly’s husband said to their daughter, “You know what’s about to happen? Two people are about to get married. You know what that means? The big day is for the bride and her fiancée and they’re going to get married in front of all their family and friends, right?”

He continued, “And that’s called a ceremony. Everybody’s sitting, do you want to go watch it?”

The little girl agreed and her father said, “But if we do, we have to be quiet. And we have to just be patient, you know? But if not, we have to stay over here, but if you want we can go sit there and watch it.”

He added, “But if we do, we can’t be yelling. Saying we want things. We have to be quiet. What do you want to do?”

The little girl decided she wanted to watch the ceremony.

In another text overlay, Kelly wrote, “We have found that taking the time to fully explain and communicate our environment had made a huge difference in her behavior.”

Kelly’s husband her daughter walked off to go watch the ceremony.

In the video’s caption, Kelly wrote, “Your child isn’t misbehaving, you might just be communicating wrong.”

Check out the video.

