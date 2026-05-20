A Free Lunch Led to an Unexpected HR Email That Ended a Career

Isn’t it amazing how downright WEIRD some people can be about the most insignificant things?

It’s only natural that some people will get angry about big issues, but today, my friends, you’re going to hear about a woman who got angry about…wait for it…chicken salad.

Yes, chicken salad!

It’s truly remarkable that some folks can behave like this and still function in the real world…well, kind of.

A worker wrote the story below and talked to viewers about why an HR employee in their office ended up getting the boot…over chicken salad.

Read on and check out what went down!

Monthly free lunch drama. “Our company gives us monthly free lunches. Usually 3 days a month during the month end reporting, everyone gets ordered lunch on company dime as a way of saying thanks. Well that free thanks turned into one of our HR people resigning today.

Why do people feel the need to make a FREE lunch an issue…?

Usually the free lunches go like this. Day 1 this epic chicken place that has open flame rotisserie chicken. Day 2 pizza (because of course it’s pizza), Day 3 usually a sub or sandwich from anywhere except Subway. Its the day 3 sandwich which brought down an HR dinosaur. Two months ago this was the email: “There are a large number of unclaimed free lunches. Please go ahead and take these home if you wish. The free lunches are a thank you from the company and may disappear if they are not taken advantage of. Thank you.” Welp… the free lunches that were not claimed were chicken salad sandwiches.

Some folks just have to make drama out of everything…

Last month same email followed by emails from our section heads to each individual person who badged out to go somewhere else. He sent me an email basically stating the same thing and asking why I did not partake. My response was… “I chose not to partake in the free lunch today because, unfortunately, by the time I got down there to grab mine all that was left was chicken salad sandwiches. I do not like chicken salad. I do not mean to offend anyone and that is why I badge out through the side exit and slip off to Whataburger or something else. If this is an issue I will stop. I just chose not to eat chicken salad and to be honest if I did grab a box it would not be eaten by me.” His response was a laugh and saying he would pass on the message.

And some folks have to act like complete PSYCHOS.

Apparently a LOT of people had the same concerns as yesterday afternoon we got this email: “Due to the selfishness of several individuals, we will not be ordering chicken salad again. I apologize to everyone who likes it but unfortunately we have some selfish people in the office who can only think for themselves. Tomorrow the flavors are, turkey and bacon, roast beef and cheddar, and tuna.” Followed by a flood of emails to section heads basically saying: “What the hell?” This morning SOME people who had outlook open got this email.

Good lord, is this really that big of a deal?!?!

“Seeing as no one can be happy with sensible choices in sandwich styles we will not have lunch anymore. I would like to point out that not only are tuna sandwiches and Chicken Salad sandwiches tasty, they are also healthy for you. IF you can not be selfless enough to simply eat a tuna sandwich then you do not deserve one. Thank you and have a bad day.” The email was scrubbed from the server, but those who left their Outlook open already received it. This morning a new email was sent out. “We wish ____ luck in her future endeavors and understand her reasons for leaving _____ company. Today we will simply double up on pizza and next month we will utilize a spreadsheet so we can order a personalized selection for sandwich days. Thank you.””

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who was facing serious accusations before retirement, but luckily had security footage that proved his innocence.

Check out how Reddit users reacted.

This person asked a question.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And another person was amused.

Well, it takes all kinds of different people to make the world go ’round…

And, honestly, I’m not sure that’s always a good thing!

Take the woman in this story, for example, who will now forever be referred to “Chicken Salad Lady.”

She could’ve just not said anything about the chicken salad and things would have kept moving along normally…but she to speak up and she ended up losing her job over it!

All that drama over a chicken salad sandwich…