A Supervisor Approached Him While He Was Shopping, And Mistaking Him For His Brother, Tried To Get Him Fired

How I got fired from my brother’s job. Where I’ve never worked. So I’ve a day off and I’m going to meet my friends. I’ve got 20 minutes to waste and I’m mulling over whether or not I’m going to grab a new graphics card for my computer. My brother gets discounts which I’ve never used but I figured if there was something worthwhile I will get it on his discount. So I go into the shop and I’m staring at graphics cards comparing one to another. I’m stood there for a good 5 minutes before someone then comes up to me and just stares at me.

“What’s up?” I end up asking, tentatively, as it’s obvious they want my attention. I notice she’s got a nametag and like me she’s wearing a plain black t-shirt. However she doesn’t have a problem with my t-shirt. “Why are you wearing jeans?” Obviously I’m bewildered but she just goes on. “You KNOW what the policy is here” So I can’t help but laugh. I figure she’s having a laugh with me and that it’s an interesting way to try and close a sale. Electronics shop with a dress code. Hilarious. This however isn’t the desired response as the mood flips completely. She’s shaking. Shaking with rage at the fact I’m just giggling in her face like a girl. “Get into the office. Right NOW!” She tries to lead me by the arm, like I’m a naughty schoolchild, and she was even more enraged by the fact I withdrew my hand from her. Disregarding my confused expression and comment of “What the heck?” she runs off.

In under a minute she’s brought back a heavy set bloke who looks pretty unhappy with the fact he’s been brought out. Unlike everyone else, who I notice is wearing a black t-shirt and black trousers, he’s in casual clothes. He’s the boss. He’s now getting increasingly unhappy as she fills in the encounter with stories of my incompetence and of the recent “Struggle”. So I cut in, I argue about how this is an understanding, and I get told to “Zip it.” That expression was genuinely used. I was then berated while I try to cut in to explain the situation. I’m also now running out of time so I then try to call my brother so he can get here and sort it all out. However he then has the nerve to take my phone off me, and then really lay into me about having my phone on the sales floor. He tries to then take me to the back office – as we’ve got a crowd growing but I shrug them off. I’m swearing, he’s swearing, and then it comes. I’m fired. You’re not him? BULL!

He then grabs me and starts dragging me to the door and I’m flailing around trying to stay on my feet, kicking boxes and shelves, and finally we’re at the door. To which I’m pushed out of. He’s then stood blocking the doorway, aghast with how I acted, stating how appalled he is. My phone starts ringing and I see it’s my brother – he had a dropped call from me. I answer and immediately tell him to run back to work. He’s on his lunch break 2 minutes away and I then decide to take it further. I tell his boss to sod off. I swear. I make a scene. We’re on the street and people are stopping to watch the theater unfold before them. He’s calling the police, there’s vile things said and gestured, and then my brother turns up.

His look is golden but what I’m enjoying much more is the look of his boss. The look of his supervisor. God how I loved the look on her face as while the manager was going on in heaves she had such a smug look. So I pulled the race card, as well as a half Chinese guy can anyway, and apologies were so forthcoming and suddenly they weren’t barring the door. They were trying to bring us both in. If this was the U.S we might have been able to make a bigger deal of this. But a typical English town? Not so much. But I went to listen to the apologies just to fob them off. On the upside I got a free GTX 770 (Wouldn’t give me anything better but hey).

