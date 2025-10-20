October 20, 2025 at 6:55 am

An American Traveler’s Hotel Room In Paris Was Infested With Bedbugs

by Matthew Gilligan

All we can say about this video is YUCK.

A woman named Kassidy posted a video on TikTok and she had quite a horror story to tell viewers about a recent trip to Paris.

The brief video Kassidy shared showed a compilation of her bedbug bites and the state of the Parisian hotel room that she booked.

Ahhh, the City of Lights…

Looks pretty romantic, doesn’t it?!?!

Check out the video.

@anxious_baddie

dream paris hotel room 💝🌹 #nothingbeatsajet2holiday #parishotel #bedbug #parisbedbugs #traveltiktok #traveltips #europeansummer #travelwarning

♬ Carmen Habanera, classical opera(1283412) – perfectpanda

Kassidy posted a follow-up video and showed viewers how her bites got even worse.

She said, “Yes, they were feasting on my face.”

Ugh!

@anxious_baddie

not gonna lie the camera can’t even capture how bad it is #bedbugsinhotel #bedbugs #bedbugsparis #bedbuginfestation #parishotel #traveltok #traveldonts #nothingbeatsajet2holiday

♬ In The Hall Of The Mountain King – Julian Gallant & David Tobin & Jeff Meegan

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person offered some advice.

Another individual chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

Her trip got ruined before it even started!

Bummer!

