Annoying Family Uses As Many Coupons As Possible To Save Money On Pizza, But When The Owner Is In He Won’t Allow More Than Two Coupons

Imagine working at a pizza place where there’s a certain loud and obnoxious family that you dread seeing. Then imagine the owner being there one day when this family shows up.

Would you try to humor the family to keep them happy, or would you let the owner handle the situation?

In today’s story, the employees let the owner handle the annoying family. Keep reading to see what happens.

Trashy family threatens never to return, we all cheer I worked for a pizza place that ran these amazing coupons to try and get people in the door, like 50% off a large pizza or buy 1 get 1 free subs. Of course “One coupon per order” was printed on the front. People would give us so much nonsense about that 1 coupon thing; threaten not to pay for the food we had already made, or get sneaky and just have everyone order separately, so we just gave up and started letting people use all the coupons.

One family really took advantage of the coupons.

Well there was one family of bottomfeeders that would abuse the heck out of these coupons. They’d bring in thier family of 8 with a handful of coupons and end up getting $80 of food for $40, and ask us for freebies cause they were “spending so much money.” They pushed all the tables together in the dining room together, make a huge mess, never tip, and never paid full price for a single thing.

The owner wasn’t going to allow endless coupons.

One day they arrived and started pushing the tables together, everyone in the kitchen groaned. But the owner was in this day, so we had to try to enforce the 1 coupon rule. They whined and complained, so the owner decided to handle it himself. He went out and made some friendly small talk, and told the Bottomfeeders he would let them use 2 of the coupons, but if he let them use all 6, that he wouldn’t make any money. I heard him explaining that he too had a family to feed and that he had the right to refuse coupons or service if he needed to.

Empty threats are funny!

These monsters were hearing none of it. They all got up screaming that we were ripping them off, they’re never coming back, (oh noes) and they were going to flame us all over the internet. The father started talking lawsuit, which we all had a good laugh about. He was pointing his finger at us on his way out the door, as we were cheering, he’s blathering about his cousin the District Attorney and he said “You can’t afford to mess with me.” I shouted after him,”Well you can’t afford a large pizza!”

I’m glad the owner was there that day. I’m sure they won’t miss that annoying family.

