Another Shrimp Recall Is Issued Due To Potential Radioactive Contamination

If you love shrimp, the last couple of months may have been a bit difficult for you. First, Walmart issued a recall of its “Great Value” brand of shrimp because the FDA detected Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope, in the shipping containers of one of the samples that they took.

According to the FDA, these were found at ports in Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, and Savannah.

Now, the FDA has issued another statement that more bags of frozen shrimp have been impacted. The company Southwind Foods has voluntarily recalled its product.

According to the announcement from Southwind Foods, the shrimp that is being recalled was distributed from July 17th to August 8th to stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virgina, and Washington State. The shrimp was sold under the brand names “Arctic Shores,” “Sand Bar,” “Best Yet,” First Street,” and “Great American.”

If you happened to pick up shrimp from any of these brands that could be impacted, it is recommended that it be disposed of or returned to the store for a full refund.

It is important to note that the levels of contamination are said to be relatively harmless unless you are consuming them very frequently. Even those who ate the contaminated shrimp once or twice will likely not need any sort of treatment or medical intervention.

When issuing the statement about the contamination, the FDA said:

“Product appears to have been prepared, packed or held under insanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated.”

Some people believe that the contamination may have also come from the shipping containers themselves. Those containers may have been used to transport something with the Cesium-137 and then not properly cleaned out before being used for transporting food.

It is unlikely that the FDA or any agency will be able to track down the exact cause with any level of certainty. It is somewhat reassuring, however, that the fairly low levels of radiation were detected and acted upon, even though the danger from these contaminated shrimp is fairly low.

