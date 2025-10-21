Appliance Store Employee Assisted Customer Over The Phone, And The Customer Had A Lot Of Questions About The Warranty

Some customers refuse to believe what an employee says and instead they have it in writing.

If you were dealing with a customer like that, would you try to explain the situation again, or would you simply humor them and put it in writing?

This man was working at a small appliance store when an older customer called to order a customized refrigerator.

The customer asked about the warranty of his product, so he clearly explained it to him.

But that wasn’t good enough for the customer.

Read the full story below to find out more.

“Put it on my Quote!” This is a story my boyfriend told me today, and he works at a small appliance store. He was on the phone with an older male customer (sounded early to late 50s). He was trying to order a refrigerator for his new place. We’ll call it Brand A. Since this was all over the phone, the quote and contract (which are sent together) was emailed to him to review.

The customer called back and explained the customization he wanted for his fridge.

About 45 minutes after the quote was sent, the man calls back. He wanted to ask about a couple alterations he’d like to make to the fridge, specifically, swapping what sides the doors open on and making sure it wasn’t more than 6ft tall. Which is all fine and dandy. It can be done with no problem. It’ll just be an extra charge, and he gives the okay for it.

This man explained that his refrigerator is covered within 1 year on warranty.

Well, he calls back maybe 20 minutes later asking about his warranty. My boyfriend explains that per their contract, all appliances sold there are given a year from delivery to be fixed or replaced without extra charge. Anything after the first year isn’t covered under warranty. They cover all appliance brands that they sell, except for Brands W, X, Y, and Z which they don’t sell at all. Apparently, they used to sell those brands over a decade ago and stopped because they had continual problems with them.

The customer asked again if his fridge is covered by warranty.

It’s all written in the contract, which is attached to his quote for the fridge and modifications. The man asks if that covers his fridge as well. “Yes, Sir,” my boyfriend explains. “Because you have a Brand A fridge, it is covered by our year warranty. The only brands we don’t cover are W, X, Y, and Z, as the contract says.”

The customer insisted that this line be added to his quote.

Well, this apparently wasn’t good enough for the man. “It mentions it vaguely, I need it in writing that you guys will fix my fridge within the first year.” So my boyfriend, again, explains that it’s written clearly in the contract that: “All store-provided brands are covered, except brands W, X, Y, and Z which they do not sell.” Again, the man demands, “I need you to put on my quote that you will fix my fridge if it breaks within a year. I want it IN writing.”

So, he gave in to the customer’s demand just to end the conversation.

My boyfriend is now almost 2 hours past his lunch hour dealing with this roundabout conversation of Q&A demands. He just sighs and tells him, “Okay, Sir.” And puts on the quote “Brand A will be covered by our year warranty.” And he sends the quote and contract to him via email, for the 3rd time. The man says a curt, “Got it, thanks.” And hung up. Hope he’s ready to wait the month it’s gonna take to custom manufacture his fridge.

I can understand wanting to make sure a big purchase is covered by the warranty.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

Is that a win, asks this person.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Some people just can’t see the answer, even when it’s right in front of them.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.