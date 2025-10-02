October 2, 2025 at 2:55 am

British Man Can’t Sleep Because His Roommate Cracks His Knuckles Every Five Minutes Like Some Kind of Horrible Curse

by Ben Auxier

The interior of a shared room

TikTok/cs1sznn

Having a roommate usually isn’t so bad, unless it’s a ROOMmate.

I don’t mean someone you share a house or an apartment with, I mean a person who sleeps in the same room as you, but who isn’t a partner.

That can quickly turn into a nightmare, like in this video from TikTok user @cs1sznn:

The interior of a shared room

TikTok/cs1sznn

“Another problem of sharing a room with a roommate is that you can never ever get some sleep. Like it was this one night, it’s like 3am, I was trying to get some sleep and all I was hearing some clicking sound and I deeped it, I was like what is that sound?”

The interior of a shared room

TikTok/cs1sznn

“And he was trying to crack his fingers or click his fingers and like his bones. Like it was every five minutes that it happened. It was like a cycle.”

The interior of a shared room

TikTok/cs1sznn

“Yeah, that triggered me so hard that night. And yeah, I never really got any sleep. Literally went to bed like 5am and woke up at 8 or 7. So yeah, that was a crazy night.”

@cs1sznn

Peakkk #fyp #foryoupagе #viral

♬ intervalo II – whopper

This is just part of an ongoing saga.

2025 09 06 15 23 48 British Man Cant Sleep Because His Roommate Cracks His Knuckles Every Five Minutes Like Some Kind of Horrible Curse

And what if you need…personal time?

2025 09 06 15 23 55 British Man Cant Sleep Because His Roommate Cracks His Knuckles Every Five Minutes Like Some Kind of Horrible Curse

Maybe HE’S having personal time.

2025 09 06 15 24 28 British Man Cant Sleep Because His Roommate Cracks His Knuckles Every Five Minutes Like Some Kind of Horrible Curse

People are invested though.

2025 09 06 15 24 44 British Man Cant Sleep Because His Roommate Cracks His Knuckles Every Five Minutes Like Some Kind of Horrible Curse

If you want to take a deep dive into the story, check out the rest of his account.

