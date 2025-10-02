British Man Can’t Sleep Because His Roommate Cracks His Knuckles Every Five Minutes Like Some Kind of Horrible Curse

Having a roommate usually isn’t so bad, unless it’s a ROOMmate.

I don’t mean someone you share a house or an apartment with, I mean a person who sleeps in the same room as you, but who isn’t a partner.

That can quickly turn into a nightmare, like in this video from TikTok user @cs1sznn:

“Another problem of sharing a room with a roommate is that you can never ever get some sleep. Like it was this one night, it’s like 3am, I was trying to get some sleep and all I was hearing some clicking sound and I deeped it, I was like what is that sound?”

“And he was trying to crack his fingers or click his fingers and like his bones. Like it was every five minutes that it happened. It was like a cycle.”

“Yeah, that triggered me so hard that night. And yeah, I never really got any sleep. Literally went to bed like 5am and woke up at 8 or 7. So yeah, that was a crazy night.”

This is just part of an ongoing saga.

And what if you need…personal time?

Maybe HE’S having personal time.

People are invested though.

If you want to take a deep dive into the story, check out the rest of his account.

