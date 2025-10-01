Car Owner Wanted To Fix His Issues Himself, Only To Discover Toyota Was Hiding Three Spark Plugs Behind The Engine

As someone who knows very little about cars, doing it myself always feels very risky.

Case in point, I don’t think I’d have to guts to do what’s being done in this video by TikTok user @theboojmeister:

“I just took my new SUV to an authorized dealership to see if there’s any problem with it. Lo and behold, they said the spark plugs were almost done wearing out. Water pump needs replacement, and tire rods need replacement. LOL.”

“They wanted $200 for spark plug replacements. I said fudge that, I’ll do it myself. There’s just one problem. What the sigma, Toyota? The first three spark plugs are easy to access, but the other three are behind the engine manifold.”

“I have to take apart the whole dang thing just to access the spark plugs. Oh well, wish me luck.”

@theboojmeister In all my years, I’ve never seen an engine that made it complicated to access spark plugs. Before my father passed away, he owned a 2013 Toyota Tacoma and his were easy to access the spark plugs. Oh well, let’s see how this goes! #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound – spinning seal

Suddenly the price doesn’t seem as outrageous.

But boy did they squeeze that in there.

Godspeed, friend.

Could have been worse?

I would have just grumbled and paid the money, tbh.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.