Couple Has Put Up With Their Arguing Neighbors For Some Time, But Now Things Are Getting Serious And It’s Having Huge Ramifications On Them Too

Your home is the place you return to at the end of the day, and the place where you will spend most of your downtime, so it’s natural to want it to be calm and cosy.

Unfortunately though, while you get to choose your home, you don’t get to choose your neighbors.

And while the majority of neighbors are perfectly lovely people, sometimes you come across a neighbor who is not so lovely at all.

For the couple in this story, the latter is sadly the case – and it’s ruining their ability to relax.

Read on to find out what happened to make them consider making a complaint to the landlord.

WIBTA for reporting my neighbors to our landlord? My husband and I (male and female, thirties) live in a large house that is subdivided into three units. We live in the front house with roommates, another similarly aged couple, and we have lived here for almost a year. Our upstairs neighbors, that live in the apartment in the back of the house, are a young couple in their twenties currently in college. They frequently have loud parties on nights where the rest of us have to work the next day, and they argue like no people I have ever met before.

Let’s see how these noisy neighbors are affecting the couple.

We live in a hot place, and ten months out of the year we all have our windows open at all times, since we don’t have AC. We listen to them argue on the daily. I won’t get into the details of that, but it’s awful. Recently it has gotten a lot worse and from what we can hear, has escalated to a point that we should be more concerned. A couple weeks ago cops and paramedics were called to a respond to a situation.

Uh-oh. Read on to find out how they’ve tried to improve the situation.

We have tried to reach out to them and be friends, inviting them over for drinks and dinner. But they have made it clear they aren’t interested in our friendship or being in community with the others living on the property. The rest of us feel they are ruining the vibe of what could be a nice, collaborative community living experience. We also fear for the woman, but she has made it clear she isn’t interested in our friendship or support, and wishes to remain with her boyfriend.

Yikes! This has left this woman in a really tough situation.

I am pretty sure the boyfriend doesn’t technically live there and isn’t on the lease. I’m not entirely sure what our landlord can even do about that, but I feel like contacting them is my only option right now. If she kicks them out or doesn’t renew their lease, I fear their situation will get worse. But also, the rest of us can’t continue to live with the constant background dialogue of their toxicity. Would I be wrong to report them to the landlord? WIBTA?

This isn’t just a matter of discomfort for the other people living in the house, it’s a matter of safety for the young woman in the other flat, too.

Their situation is ruining their neighbors’ quality of life, but it could also be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of the woman in the situation – particularly if it’s dire enough for emergency personnel to be getting involved.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person encouraged them to continue taking the situation seriously.

While others urged them to protect their own happiness.

Meanwhile, this Redditor encouraged the woman to forget trying to be friends.

After all this disturbance, it’s clear that the couple and their roommates have had enough – and quite rightly so.

They shouldn’t feel bad for reporting their neighbors, especially since the situation has already escalated to a point where the authorities have had to intervene.

They need to be putting themselves first, as well as keeping their landlord in the loop.

Their wellbeing is important.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.