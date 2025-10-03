Couple Saves Up To Afford A House Big Enough That Their Kids Can Have Their Own Rooms, But Now They Have An Unexpected House Guest Who Wants To Take The Toddler’s Space

Owning a home is a big accomplishment, and it’s one the woman in this story was quite proud to accomplish.

Not only that, but it was exciting for her because her toddler would finally have his own room instead of sharing a room with her and her husband.

Imagine being in this idealistic situation, but then you have a sibling who needs a place to stay and wants to take the toddler’s room.

Do you agree to it or refuse?

That’s the problem this woman is facing. Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not letting my sister have my toddlers room? I(33f) and my husband(35m) just bought a house! We worked our butts off over the past 3ish years after a surprise pregnancy. We were financially ok but you all know the housing market. So since my youngest was born, we have had to have the baby in our room because we only had a 2 bedroom and our oldest, now 12, needed his own space. We made it work but we also did everything we could to get into a 3 bedroom as fast as possible.

It was a really big deal for the younger sibling to get his own room.

Cut to now, we have our 3 bedroom. We made a huge huge deal out of it to our youngest… to the point big brother helped design and decorate with us. It was an entire family effort.

Now, there’s another person living in their house.

On to the drama cause I wouldn’t be here if there wasn’t right? My little sister, Mona(27f), just got out of a horribly abusive relationship and has been on my couch for 2 weeks. That’s not a problem for us, I just warned her that I 100% WOULD NOT make either of my boys give up their BRAND NEW rooms. Like for real, how much overtime and sacrifices we had to make to give them their own spaces???

Mona didn’t listen.

Well, guess what happened? Mona sat my husband and I down and asked if she could stay in our youngest’s room because he just runs for our room in the middle of the night anyway. I told her no, that that was his room and I reminded her of my 1 condition. She argued that he’s a toddler, he doesnt need his own space.

It’s not about the toddler needing space.

I snapped on her and told her it didnt matter if he needed his own space, I NEED MY OWN SPACE! I asked her how she would feel ALWAYS sharing her space with tiny eyes and it is MY HOUSE. This straight devolved in a yelling match where I told her if she didnt like it she could leave. She is now not talking to me and I feel absolutely aweful for her but I worked hard to give my youngest that space. My husband thinks I took it a little too far and that I need to apologize because she’s going thru a hard time. AITA?

It’s her house. She has every right to decide who stays in what room. Mona should be happy to have a couch to crash on.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person brings up a big concern.

She definitely shouldn’t give in.

Make her stick to the couch.

We can only hope she will look for somewhere else to stay.

Don’t let your guests get too comfortable!

