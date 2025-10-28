Customer At Wholesale Club Struggles To Pay With Multiple Credit Cards, So The Employees Suspect Him Of Credit Card Fraud

Imagine working at a wholesale club store like Costco or Sam’s Club.

If you saw a customer at self checkout trying to pay with multiple credit cards, would that seem fishy to you?

In this story, several employees notice this exact thing happening, and they suspect the customer of trying to commit credit card fraud.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

His balls were more massive than the credit card fraud I just saw him commit. So, I work customer service at a wholesale club in the US. For those unfamiliar with wholesale clubs, you purchase a year’s membership and get all your info recorded in our database. It’s no secret as we ask for your license and all the particulars when you sign up. When you check out, you need your membership card, so naturally, all your purchases are recorded, no matter which club you use it at. Last night, I’m manning the desk when my supervisor, who is about my age (within a few years of twenty), walks over to me.

This seems fishy.

Hey, uh, LanceCorporalAwesome. What do we do when we suspect credit card fraud? I don’t know. Get a manager, I guess. Why? That guy at self-checkout is trying to use, like, ten credit cards over there. Huh, really?

They take action while the customer struggles.

I look over and see this guy with big dreads and earbuds in getting frustrated with the card machine because it keeps declining his card(s). My supervisor radios the manager, asking him to come to the supervisor counter. Our manager comes over and my supervisor alerts him to the situation. This whole time, Dreadlocks Guy’s light is flashing because his payment keeps getting declined.

Time to take a closer look.

My manager goes over to him and “helps” him out, mainly as an excuse to get a closer look without attracting the guy’s suspicion. Surprisingly, the guy didn’t even seem nervous about my manager being right there the whole time. He just kept right on going. Eventually, the guy left. We immediately go over and reprint his receipt and find that, lo and behold, the guy left his cart behind with some stuff in it. Apparently, he had tried to break it up into several transactions and gave up on the latest one.

He really left a lot behind!

We look inside the cart and see two packs of plugin air fresheners and a rug. Hidden underneath the rug were a $100 iTunes gift card, a $50 Google Play gift card, and nine (9!) Visa gift cards worth $200 each. I don’t remember how much he had already succeeded in loading up and making off with. Now here’s the good part. Using his receipt, the manager pulled up his membership.

His purchases have been a LOT different this year than last year.

Last year, the guy spent $400, maybe $500. This year, he spent just shy of $32,000. He looked up his purchase history and we saw hundreds of Visa gift cards purchased in clubs in several states, and even the occasional batch of groceries. It was insane.

So, it seems like there should be more to the story.

Did they cancel his membership, alert the police, something? I wonder what happened within this last year to cause this guy to start buying so many gift cards.

