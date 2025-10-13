Customer Complains About Another Car In The Store Parking Lot, But An Employee Refuses To Make An Announcement On The Intercom

Imagine walking through a store parking lot on your way into the store and you notice that one car’s trunk isn’t closed all the way. What would you do? Would you mind your own business, close the trunk, or tell an employee inside the store?

One customer in this story is in this exact situation, and the employee she complains to is completely baffled by the customer’s behavior.

Let’s read the whole story.

The customer who wanted us to close the trunk. I work at a relatively high end grocery store in Western Canada. Honestly, for the most part our customers are wonderful people. I have many regulars I know by name and who are just fantastic. Every couple of months though, I get a really rude customer. I usually work the customer service desk.

A customer had an odd request.

It was a busy Friday night for me of selling lotto tickets and helping customers non stop. One of my colleagues who is working the self scans ushers over a concerned looking customer with a photo on her phone. She will now be ‘CC’ for concerned customer and I’ll be ‘Me.’ Me: “Hi there, how can I help you today?” CC: “Oh, hi. So outside I noticed that somebody had left their trunk open in the parking lot and I was wondering if you could call them on the PA and ask them to close it.”

It doesn’t seem like a wise idea to announce this to the entire store.

Me: ????? She then presented a picture on her phone of the trunk in question. It wasn’t really open but rather ajar. We never, ever used the PA for things like this. It was always for store business. Me: (Grimacing) “Unfortunately we really don’t make public announcements like that, but I would be more then happy to call my assistant manager and check.”

The manager had another suggestion.

I called my assistant manager and asked. He seemed baffled by the whole things (as I was) and suggested that he just go out and close the trunk. I just said whatever and ended the call. Me: “Sorry ma’am, my manager did confirm we can’t do that but he will just go out and close the trunk.”

That wasn’t good enough for the customer.

She then proceeded to look at me with absolute disgust. CC: “Are you kidding me? What do you use for PA for then?” Me: “We only use it for internal store related ann-” CC: “That is no excuse wow. So, tell me, why did I go to all this effort and take a picture of the trunk for you to do nothing about it. Why??”

It’s not like they did nothing about it. The manager closed the trunk.

This is where things get interesting- there is a large window behind the customer service desk to see into the parking lot. My assistant manger walks outside, looks around confused, and just closed the trunk. CC: “Now what is this man doing? This is the most irresponsible things I have ever seen. Wow.” Me: “I’m really sorry ma’am. It is corporate policy that we only use it for internal store related announcements. I can page him and you can bring this up with my manager if you’d like.”

The customer was still upset.

She then just glared at me, and stared at the picture of the open trunk for a few second. I offered several times to call my manager. Finally- she spoke. CC: “You know what? I’m never going to shop here again. Ever.” She then took her cart and pushed it into the customer service desk and walked away as I again offered to just call my manager. I emphasized several times there was literally nothing I could do. I was so, so incredibly confused and baffled as to what had just transpired. Just, why???

What on earth was she upset about? I seriously hope some other drama was happening in that woman’s life that prevented her from thinking rationally.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s an example of a ridiculous announcement they could’ve made about the car on the store intercom.

This is probably what the customer was hoping would happen.

This comment is dripping with sarcasm.

Another person thinks she was hoping for some praise.

She really made a big deal out of nothing.

