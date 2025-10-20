Daughter Finds Out Her Mom Is Secretly Plotting Divorce And A Money Grab, And Now She’s Torn Between Staying Quiet Or Warning Her Stepdad

It can be hard when parents divorce, even when you’re an adult.

A 30-year-old woman just uncovered that her mother is lawyering up behind the scenes, planning to ditch her husband and fight him for the house.

The problem? Her stepdad—who’s been a steady, supportive figure in her life—doesn’t seem to have a clue.

Stuck between loyalty to her mom and honesty with her stepdad, she’s not sure which betrayal is worse.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for telling my step dad that my mom is divorcing him and trying to take all his money? I (30F) am in a bit of a conundrum. My mom and step dad have been together since I was around 6 years old and I was always closer with my mom up until a few years ago. My step dad and I have a really good relationship now that I’m an adult, it was really rough for most of my childhood due to many reasons but my mom was always there for me in her own way. Around 3-4 years ago I started realizing how toxic my mother is and I started to see how she moves.

Uh oh.

She’s very selfish and entitled for sure but I’ve distanced myself a bit so I don’t get wrapped up into all her games. I have younger siblings that are all my stepdads bio kids, 2 girls (21&20) and a boy (16) and this news of a divorce has completely divided us siblings. One of my sisters seems to be completely taking my mom’s side while the other seems to not want to be involved, and my brother is completely heart broken.

A lose-lose-lose.

My mom has told us “kids” each individually that she is divorcing my step dad, but when I spoke with him recently he seemed to know nothing about it. He didn’t know that any of us knew or that she has gotten herself a lawyer. I didn’t want to be in the middle of any of this because in the past things have always ended up blowing up on me, but I feel like I owe it to my step dad to let him know what my mom is going around saying. I swear she lives in this delusional world where she’s the victim in every situation, even when she has caused the problem but my step dad is completely different.

That’s a pickle for sure.

He does things out of love and is really a great guy and has been such a huge influence on my life and how I respect others around me and have empathy. Here’s where my conundrum is, my mom told me last night that she’s going to fight him for the house and he needs to move out but he pays all the bills and was the only reason they’ve been able to even buy a house in the first place. WIBTA if I told him this was her plan?

It can be hard to feel like you’re betraying one parent but confiding in another, but Reddit is totally on her side.

This person says she definitely needs to say something.

The mom is completely entitled and out of line.

The stepdad deserves a warning.

Sometimes the messiest family drama isn’t the divorce—it’s who finds out first.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.