Employee’s Bosses Get Drunk On A Business Trip To Las Vegas, So They Decide To Take A Cab Back To Their Hotel

Folks, you have my personal guarantee that this story is gonna make you laugh in a HUGE way.

And you can take that to the bank!

It takes place in Las Vegas where three men are on a business trip. Two of them are drunk, and one of them is lost.

How will they get back to their hotel?

Read the whole story to see how it plays out.

“It happens a lot, actually.” “Years ago, I am on a work trip in Vegas with my two supervisors. It’s my first trip to Vegas, first trip with the company, and first day on the new job. My supervisors tell me that they like to party hard when on work trips because they are straight laced at home, and well, what happens in Vegas, stays there.

This was gonna be a long night…

First night I’m trying to keep up with these two guys, they are 20 and 30 years older than me. Younger boss (YB), big guy, 6’6″, 275 lbs, starts his night with an 18 pack of beer. Older boss (OB), I still believe was a raging boozer, and starts his day with a bottle of Captain Morgan. I’m the 22 year old guy at this point and nervous so I’m taking it easy. End of the night, around mid-nightish, early for Vegas, they finally decide to get dinner. YB points us to a Beni-Hanna style restaurant and we spend far too much money, as he’s buying drinks for the table.

Doh!

I’m stuck with the bill as YB and OB stagger out the door without even thinking twice about paying. YB decides that we are close enough to our Hotel that we can just walk the strip. I’m lost, so I can’t argue. After what feels like an hour of herding these two intoxicated cats down the strip, they finally relent and decide, let’s get a taxi. At this point we are at a convenience store parking lot and this car skates up along side us, and YB and OB open the back door and climb in. YB: “Take us to XYZ Hotel!” “Cabbie”: “You know that’s right around the corner right?” YB: “Yeah, but I’m tired and I don’t want to walk.”

Sure thing!

“Cabbie”: “Okay, whatever.” I close the door and we are driven around the corner which was about a minute to two at most. YB and OB jump out of the car, stagger into the hotel, and I’m once again stuck with the bill. Then I notice it. There’s NO METER. Me: “Dude, you don’t have a meter. uh… how much ….do I owe you?” Cabbie”:”whatever you feel like. I’m not a cab.”

LOL!

Me: “Holy ****, I’m so sorry. Why on earth did you let us just jump in your random car?!” “No problem. It happens a lot actually.” I paid the guy a couple of $20s and apologized again.”

That’s crazy! I wonder why the guy was willing to drive them to their hotel.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person has been there.

Another reader was amused.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And another reader spoke up.

That driver definitely earned his Good Samaritan points!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.