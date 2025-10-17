Entitled Customer Demanded A Birthday Cake In Five Minutes, But When The Baker Handed Her A Pre-Decorated Cake, She Complained It Had Pink In It

When you ask for something that’s not a service in an establishment, you should at least consider that maybe it won’t be possible.

But what happens when an entitled person needs a cake in 5 minutes for their son’s birthday?

This absurd situation. At least we can laugh about it!

Let’s see how the retail worker dealt with it.

I need a birthday cake 5 minutes from now! I manage the bakery in a small town grocery store. We require 24 hours notice on orders but if you call the morning of, I can see if I have time that day to make you a cake. Most of the time I will squeeze you in. It’s been this way since the store opened at least 30 years ago. Most of our customers are local and know this because they’ve been shopping here for years.

So it’s about 10 minutes until my shift ends and my cleaning girl (CG) comes to the back where I’m prepping tomorrow’s dough. “Esmetio! There’s a customer here to make a cake order. She demanded to talk to you.”

And she was about to demand more.

Anyone in the store can take down an order. The fact that she was ‘demanding’ me should have been my first hint. So I go out and find unreasonable lady (UL) standing there with her arms crossed tapping impatiently. me: What can I help you with? UL: I need a cake made! me: Alright, will this be for tomorrow or next week? UL: I need it for right now.

The request was really unreasonable.

me: That’s not possible. I need at least a few hours notice for a handmade cake. I have some pre decorated cakes that you can get and I can just write on them, they’re only 9×12 though. UL: I need it now though! My boy will be so upset if he dosnt get his cake! I don’t want a pre decorated cake, I want something unique! me: I’m sorry but I don’t have time to make you a cake right now. Would you like to see the premade cakes?

30 years of experience were not enough to convince her.

UL : I guess I don’t have a choice do I? This store is useless! They couldn’t make me a meat and cheese platter or fruit platter either! Well I don’t care. My son needs a cake for his birthday so he’s going to get one. me: All departments require 24 hours notice for orders. If you look here these are the cakes I can write on for you. UL: Ugh they’re all ugly! But I guess this one will have to do. She points to a white cake with squiggles and sprinkles. I quickly jot down the spelling of her sons name and grab some red piping jelly.

She only had 5 minutes to work on it, but it wasn’t good enough for her son.

When I bring her the finished cake she gets upset. UL: There’s pink on here! me: The piping jelly? It looks more red to me. UL: No the squiggles! There’s pink squiggles! he’s a boy! Pink is for girls! The cake has three colours of squiggles: pink, blue and yellow. Because she chose the cake I didn’t think anything was wrong.

It seems that she was expecting some magical spell to transform the cake instantly.

me: I’m sorry. Those were on there when you picked the cake. UL: Take them off! me: What? Like take the icing off? UL: Yes, there should be no pink on this cake! so while you’re at it take the pink sprinkles off too! me: That would ruin all the other decorations on the cake. If you want them off you’re going to have to do it yourself.

Apparently, it was all the baker’s fault.

UL walks away with her cake yelling about our “useless store”. I finish up what I need to do in the back and head home. As I pass the cashiers, I hear her yelling about how our handmade cakes are cheaper (they are) and the store owner refusing to give her a discount because “there’s pink on the cake”. I hate people.

It’s her fault for not attending Hogwarts and learning all the right spells for this moment.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Yup, now she can blame someone else. Mystery solved.

Hmpf, how lazy!

Not fun.

Another reader chimes in.

That would have been a good argument.

1-star review on Google for not remembering.

“Why don’t you bake the cake yourself, ma’am? The instructions are on the box.”

Lack of planning on her part isn’t an emergency on the establishment’s part.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.