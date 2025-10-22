Hardworking Employee Returned To Her Old Job And Faced Jealous Coworkers, But The Extra Overtime Ended Up Working In Her Favor

Promotion envy is real, and sometimes it shows up in the pettiest ways.

After one employee was bumped up to assistant manager after a long absence, one coworker’s reaction went from mild irritation to quitting out of spite.

What the coworker didn’t know, however, was that her quitting would only line the assistant manager’s pockets even more!

Read on for the full story.

You’re quitting because what now? I work at a corporate gas station, and I have a quick little tale about my returning to the job. So I worked for this company for four years, then left for about eight months for a better job, but got laid off, so I returned. Upon my return, I was promoted to assistant manager.

But not everyone was happy about this new development.

The store is primarily staffed by other ladies, and apparently it caused a stink or two when I returned. One was angry about being overlooked for the position even though she hadn’t really earned it, and I had done most of the duties during my previous employment regularly.

This coworker is now trying to make her life as difficult as possible.

She is now full of attitude and constantly trying to inconvenience me. I do not understand the hostility, but I’m dealing with it. One of the other employees, a woman who worked the 6–2 shift, went on vacation this last week. I covered her shift because that’s one of my responsibilities. I found out yesterday, she quit.

Of course, the coworker cites her as the reason she quit.

She apparently told the other assistant that she was upset that I got the 6–2 shift. I was only working it because she was on vacation and it needed to be staffed. Essentially, she quit because I was covering her during her absence.

Now she’s working a lot more, but also making a lot more money.

I am now working six-day weeks with significant overtime to cover the shift until a replacement is staffed. I was quite baffled at this, but I have to say I am no longer surprised when things like this happen. I didn’t even want the shift — I enjoy sleeping in!

At least the overtime pay is a worthy consolation.

What did Reddit make of all this bad blood between coworkers?

This commenter thinks one of the coworkers might have already been planning to leave for some time now.

When you’re bad at your job, seeing someone else excel can be quite threatening.

Gossip can travel incredibly fast in a workplace.

All she did was step up when the team needed her, but somehow that made her the villain.

Perhaps the workplace is better off without this coworker’s petty energy.

