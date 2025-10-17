Her Boyfriend Decided To Go On An Extended Family Trip Without Her, So She Blew Up At Him

Introducing a significant other on family trips is quite a common practice.

Imagine planning to go on a trip with your partner and their family, but then your partner’s dad uninvites you from the trip.

Would be upset if your partner decided to go without you?

This woman finds herself in this exact situation, and she’s very upset.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for being upset my boyfriend went on a trip I was uninvited to? My boyfriend (24M) and I (24F) have been together for almost two years and plan to hopefully be married one day. We currently live together. He and his family planned to visit his extended family in another state. For months, my boyfriend and I tried figuring out logistics with PTO and coordinating flights. We finally found what would work with both of our schedules.

This woman was hurt when she was uninvited to her boyfriend’s family trip.

We went to book the flights, and his dad told him I wasn’t welcome on the family vacation. It would be inconvenient if I were to go, he added. His dad stated it would be “too much” to introduce me to their family and friends. He said this wasn’t the right time. This was unexpected and hurtful, of course, and I didn’t know how to handle the situation.

Her boyfriend decided to still go and added 5 additional days to his trip.

Fast forward a few weeks and my boyfriend booked his flight. He told me he tried telling his father he would be hurt if I wasn’t going, but his decision was firm. After the flight was booked, he decided to tell me that he was actually going to go for the original 7 days with his family, and he added on 5 additional days to visit with friends, despite how hurt I am.

And he also suggested that she fly solo to her family’s state.

He and I already had travel plans to visit my family in an entirely different state at the end of this month. We reside away from both of our families. He thought that he could save money by not coming back to our home state and flying with me. He thought he could just meet me in my family’s home state from that trip instead.

Because it was more convenient for him.

He did this out of “convenience” as he and I are supposed to travel to my family on that last 5th day he would be there. He figured he could fly and meet me at the airport, and we could begin visiting my family immediately after his family trip.

She was deeply hurt.

All of this said, I am honestly hurt and I have definitely made a big deal about this. I’m not sure how to navigate this further. His parents seem to have a lot of say in his decisions. There have been other times where I have been hurt for similar situations. His dad doesn’t seem to like me as this is his only son and he thinks I take up a lot of his time.

So she made a big deal out of it.

He also thought about flying home for those five days as he is already there, but then, he told me he didn’t want to upset his friends who he would be missing out on. AITA for being upset and hurt about this? I’ve been told to let it go and let him have this time, but honestly it feels like a blow to me.

Is she making a big deal out of nothing, or is she right to be upset?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Here’s a valid point.

This person offers some honest advice.

People are calling out the boyfriend.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

And finally, break up with him, says this person.

Men’s actions reveal their true feelings.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.