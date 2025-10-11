Her Family Was Visiting So She Locked Her Birds In Her Room, But Their Kids Broke In And Got Bit

When you have pets, you need to make sure that you take care of them and protect them from things as much as you can, including from visitors.

AITA for not caging my birds when my relatives visited? I (21M) have 2 cockatiels, Mordy and Charmy, they are both male and old. I have to give some context about them for the story to make more sense.

Charmy as his name suggests is very friendly and loves affection. He can get anxious at times but generally he allows himself to be touched and carried around with no problem, however Mordy isn’t the same He is missing half of his right wing, and so he can’t fly, not to mention he is missing a few toes, and this may have been done by his previous owner who gave him up.

Point is, Mordy has had a rough past before me and it definitely still affects him to this day. He is very specific about who he trusts and lets handle him. There are days where even I can’t touch him, so it’s entirely dependent on his mood. All of my family is aware of his problems and understand it completely and never push to hold him if he doesn’t want to be.

The birds have a cage that opens up on the top, and they just like perching up there. They don’t tend to fly off and aren’t startled by people walking by them so they’re generally very calm. They are completely fine with the majority of my family (they visit me frequently enough that they are used to them).

The problem however was with my German relatives that came to visit. Now, I barely know these people, I haven’t met them prior to this incident, so I wasn’t sure what to expect. They came to my house last Friday as they were hanging out with my parents and aunt, and they all decided to drop by. My house was very crowded as a result and so I opted to move my birds to my bedroom, but I kept the top of their cage open as always because they don’t like being caged in.

Keep in mind, I locked my bedroom The topic of my birds came up during conversation and the two kids who I’ll call Jan(11M) and Judy(9F) lit up and began asking if they could see and hold them.

I told the kids no, they dropped the topic afterwards. They went to the living room to play and I thought this was the end of it. Around 10 minutes later we heard a scream coming from my room, and when I rushed in there I found Jan and Judy by my birds.

Apparently the two got into my room and unlocked it so they all could play with my birds. Mordy ended up biting Judy, and Charmy got scared and flew away.

The parents obviously flew into an outrage and started asking me why would I not cage my ‘rabid birds’. My parents were quick to defend me saying if their kids had listened to me and not gone into my bedroom, they wouldn’t have ended up bitten. Judy’s bite was treated but the parents were still upset and left.

Now, my family doesn’t think I was in the wrong at all but my mother is getting a lot of backlash from the parents and other relatives (as they are from her side) since the incident so she asked me if I could apologize to keep the peace but I don’t want to. It took me 30 minutes to calm the birds down after they left and I’m worried this might have negatively affected Mordy. So, AITA?

