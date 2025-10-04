Her Overweight Husband Spends $200 Per Week On Fast Food, So She Called Him Out On It In Front Of Her Parents

Fast food can be a quick and easy meal when you need one, but if you’re not careful, it can turn into an unhealthy habit that actually costs a lot of money.

What would you do if your husband was very overweight and eating fast food all week, spending around $200, even though you have asked him not to?

That is the situation the wife in this story is in, so when they were at her parent’s house, she brought it up in front of them, and now her husband is very upset.

Check it out.

AITA for calling out my husband in front of my family for how much he spends on fast food? So my husband, (32M), has been spending around $200 every week on fast food, mostly McDonald’s burgers, Wendy’s burgers, and Subway.

Even if they have the money, that is a lot.

We’re not in financial trouble, but I still think that’s a ridiculous amount to blow on food that isn’t good for him. I feel it’s better spent elsewhere and we certainly could always be more financially stable. I’ve tried ready made meals from a local place. But he often didn’t take them, then they go bad.

It is no surprise that he is struggling with his weight.

The thing is, he’s struggling with his weight (around 300 lbs) and seems to have way less energy than usual lately. We also have a 2-year-old together, and I’m currently 35 weeks pregnant. Despite being this far along, I still help around the house and work full-time just like he does. Our child is in daycare, so it’s not like I’m asking him to cook for me every night or anything.

This doesn’t make any sense…He likes ‘spicier more done up’ food, but then goes to McDonalds?

I do most of the cooking for myself and our daughter. He usually doesn’t eat what I make because he likes spicier, more “done-up” food while I prefer simple meals. Sometimes he makes his own, but most of the time he says it’s easier to grab fast food. When I bring up the $200/week, he gets defensive and says, “We’d spend money on food anyway, this isn’t that much more, and it’s convenient.”

It is definitely just an excuse, meal prep can be really easy.

I feel like that’s an excuse. It really doesn’t take long to make a lunch before bed, especially if you cut down on phone time or something else. Meal prep isn’t fun, but I still do it and don’t eat out (I am carrying a baby after all). I worry about him, especially because of the weight and energy issues. But he says I’m overreacting and “nagging” about something that’s his choice, and not a big deal. It’s been a point of contention for a while. Often saying he’ll get up and make his lunch but then doesn’t.

You can’t really force someone to do something like this unless they want to.

I’ve talked to him about this issue so many times and nothing changes. He’ll continue to get defensive, returning into an argument or say he’ll change and he won’t. It has been very frustrating and I’m getting very irritated about it. Last night we were at my parents house. They are very health-conscious and against eating out for financial and health reasons, although they were not unreasonable when we were growing up we still ate out here and there it was just not an every day thing.

Ok, this is not the time or the place to bring it up.

But they are quite judgmental and certainly will say how they feel. The topic of fast food came up. I directly said how much my husband eats out and the rough cost of it. Let’s just say they gave him a really hard time about it, and have continued to make comments. Especially about finances.

I certainly don’t blame him for getting upset.

He got really angry with me afterwards, saying it’s his choice and we have the funds and he can do what he wants with it. He’s refusing to change it, not been speaking to me, and loudly making a point to warn me he’s eating out today cause there’s no food in the fridge (which there was, just not ready me meals).

I’m not sure this is relevant at this point.

Not that it matters much, but I do make more money and work just as many hours, it’s a very equal household contribution wise). But, I’m Worried all that will change as it’s already getting to the point where he can’t participate in certain things with our two year-old because of his weight. So, AITA for calling him out in front of my family? And for being upset that he spends so much on fast food? I’ve tried talking to him so many times and nothing changes. AITA?

Her concern is very valid, and hopefully he will cut back on the fast food, but she was way out of line trying to bring her family into this argument.

There is a time and a place, and this wasn’t it.

