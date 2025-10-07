He’s Letting His Wife’s Friend Stay At Their House While She’s Going Through A Divorce, But He’s Not Okay With Her Fragrances

If you were a house guest in someone’s home, what would you bring with you? Would you ever consider bringing powerful room scents with you like plug-ins?

AITA for banning my wife’s Disney-divorce friend’s plug-ins from our house? My wife’s friend Melissa (49f) is staying with us for a few weeks while she sorts her life out. We have a large home and are very happy to have houseguests. She’s leaving her husband after 25 years of marriage because she wants to move to LA and work at Disneyland. This sounds like the plot of a bad sitcom, but I’m afraid it’s it’s real.

Both she and her husband are equally culpable for the failure of their marriage, and really bring out the worst in one another. Their relationship has been in a state for as long as I’ve known them.

Melissa brought a bunch of scents with her.

The problem is Melissa showed up with an arsenal of room scents and sprays, and plugins. The smell (teenage girl with a side of forever chemicals/eau de Disneyland) has completely taken over the the hallway, the family bathroom, my office, and even down two flights of stairs into the foyer drawing room and living room. It’s strong, it’s nasty, and it’s made of and smells like, all of the chemicals that we avoid. Side bar – we’ve been cleansing ourselves of chemical nasties, and have curated our home to smell clean and subtle, it’s part of what makes it feel like home. Now it just smells like teen spirit.

Melissa is genuinely lovely and in a vulnerable spot, and I don’t want to make her feel unwelcome. But it’s our house, and this is something we’ve been intentional about. However… outside of our personal feelings about plugins it feels really out there to rock up in someone else’s home and decide to bring your own plug in scents to totally change the smell of the house.

I mentioned how strong the smell was, assuming it was a room spray, and how it was overtaking every room. She said “yeah the plug-ins are pretty strong”. I was so shocked I asked her to remove them. I opened up with a sensitive ask “hey those room sprays are pretty strong, would you mind keeping the door closed if you’re using them” and spiraled a bit when I heard her say plugins (plural).

My wife told me I was being an AH for making her uncomfortable when she is going through a lot, and that I could complain to her about it was over the line to ask her to stop. I was incredulous that she thought it was okay to change the scent of our house. Am I the AH here like my wife says? I feel pretty justified in my complaint.

Unless the house stunk before Melissa moved in, she was completely rude to change the way the whole house smells. That’s not normal house guest behavior.

