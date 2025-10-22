HOA Manager Tells Resident To Pave A Gravel Driveway If They Want To Park There, But When They Comply The HOA Tries To Fine Them

Imagine getting a letter from the HOA telling you that you’re doing something wrong, and when you call to ask about it, they tell you a way to solve the problem.

Would you assume that would mean you have the go-ahead to comply with their solution, or would you assume it’s more complicated than that?

In this story, one resident is in this situation and assumes she has the go-head to comply, but it turns out that wasn’t actually the case.

Let’s read the whole story.

Sorry Mirranda, I was just doing what you told me to do. Our last house was in an HOA. Our garage had our two pickups in it but my husbands mechanic truck was too long to fit in the driveway without being over the sidewalk, which was against HOA rules so he couldn’t park it in the driveway. He parked it in front of the RV gate that had a gravel driveway.

The HOA complained.

Well, one day we got a violation letter for parking “on the landscaping” in front of the RV gate so I called and spoke to the HOA manager, Mirranda. She said if we wanted to park there we had to pave it. I asked her “so you’re telling me that we have to pave it?” She said yes. So, we paved it.

The HOA complains again.

Then we get another violation letter a couple weeks later, this one accompanied by a fine, saying we needed to get permission to pave the driveway. When I called up Miss Mirranda again I told her that we were not responsible for paying the fine nor did we need to ask for permission because her literally telling us to pave it was giving us permission. She tried to argue against that citing some HOA bylaws about applications and approvals and some such nonsense.

Miranda had to back down.

I wasn’t having it and told her that if she wanted people to follow the rules then she shouldn’t tell people to break them. She was mad but ultimately dropped the whole thing because she knew she had messed up.

Seriously, don’t tell someone to do something and then try to fine them for doing exactly what you told them to do!

