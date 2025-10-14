HOA Wants Neighbors To Drive Slowly, But Even Though One Homeowner Does, It’s Not Slow Enough

How fast, or rather, slow would you drive through a residential neighborhood? If you lived in an HOA that encouraged you to drive slowly, would you comply?

HOA SLOW KIDS I live in an HOA, unfortunately. Our neighbors have taken the liberty of putting up passive aggressive signs like “Slow down, this is a neighborhood, not a race track” and “Drive like your children live here” and the like. I never speed in the neighborhood anyways, I drive like a grandma.

But that wasn’t slow enough.

I had one of the sign poster houses give me the “slow down” hand sign very aggressively. I was going 20mph. I didn’t slow down. He seemed upset.

How slow does this neighbor want everyone to go?

From now on I’ve been just slapping my manual transmission into first gear and going 15-17mph in front of his house. This also kicks my rpms to 5-6k. Much, much louder and more obnoxious than the 2200-2500 I would’ve been at going 20 in second. He still gives me the slow down sign, but I don’t. I’m considering dropping into low 4wd so I can hit 6k rpm going 5mph infront of his house.

I wonder what the speed limit is, because she shouldn’t feel the need to go any slower than that no matter what hand signals the neighbor uses.

