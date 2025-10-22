Homeowner Feels Overwhelmed After Boyfriend Moves Away For Work, And Wonders If She’d Be Wrong To Ask Housemate To Take Over Her Chores

A woman and her boyfriend own a house where they’ve shared space with a mutual friend for years, splitting bills and divvying up chores informally.

But with her boyfriend living hours away for work, his chores now fall to her—and on top of her own tasks, she’s struggling with physical and mental health issues.

She’s considering asking their housemate to step in.

WIBTA if I asked my housemate to do my chores? My boyfriend and I bought a house almost 4 years ago, now. The whole time, we’ve lived with a mutual friend of ours and split the bills 3 ways so we’d all have an easier time; it comes out to about $500/month for each of us for bills, and food is gotten more or less individually. Chores have an informal split. I’m supposed to do all the dishes, my BF does the cat litter box, and housemate does the outdoors stuff except mowing the lawn. Picking up the living areas mostly falls to me.

Seems mostly even.

Except that right now, my BF is having to live several hours away with his folks in order to work, because he lost his job up here and it’s a rural area. He generally drives back here Friday night, chills Saturday, and drives back to the city on Sunday. So, his chores have fallen to me. Lawn hasn’t been mowed all season and is quickly becoming a moot point as we move into fall and winter.

Uh oh.

I’m dealing with a variety of physical and mental health issues and I’m feeling overwhelmed. I wasn’t great at doing chores and housecleaning before, but right now it feels impossible to take care of myself, let alone a house. WIBTA if I asked my housemate to take over cleaning the kitchen and dishes, or is that abdicating my responsibility too much?

Now people are weighing in on whether leaning on a housemate during a tough season is fair. News flash: It’s not.

This person says it’s only fair if it’s temporary…otherwise, hard pass.

This person says this should not fall on the roommate at all.

And this person says this has “lazy” written all over it.

When the sink piles up, passing the dishes off to someone else doesn’t always wash.

