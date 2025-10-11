Homeowner Is Annoyed At Parent Who Partially Blocks Their Driveway During School Pick Up, So They’re Thinking About Reporting Them To The City Or The School

If you live near a school, you can expect to have a lot of extra traffic in your neighborhood around school drop off and pick up times.

What would you do if a parent parked in a way that their car were partially blocking your driveway?

If it didn’t really inconvenience you, would you let it go, or would you be upset that they were technically breaking the law?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation and is pretty upset about it, but they’re not sure how to handle it.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling someone not to park in front of my house? I live near a school. Parents park on my street every day to pick their kids up. There’s room for about 4 cars to park legally on my little cul-de-sac. My yard and my neighbor’s yard narrows to a very thin strip at the curb, less wide than the width of a car, so you can’t park there without overlapping the driveway on either side. One parent has started parking in this space to drop off and pick up their kid from school for the past week or so. It results in their car hanging 1-2 feet over my driveway and 1-2 feet over my neighbor’s. It’s not enough that I wouldn’t be able to get in or out of my driveway if I needed to, but it’s still partially blocking my driveway. Their car only sits for about 10 minutes while they walk to the school and back. Realistically it’s not actually affecting me unless there was a large delivery truck that needed to get into my driveway, or if they block my garbage from being seen by garbage men on garbage day with their car.

It’s the entitlement that’s the problem.

They must feel like they found a great life hack because now they basically have a reserved parking space every day, because every other parent is too considerate to do it. And this is what ticks me off. On the surface it feels like not a big deal, and confronting the parent could lead to unnecessary conflict, drama, and potential retribution. So maybe I should just let it slide. But on the other hand, I am a petty witch who doesn’t like to see people get away with bending the rules.

OP is trying to decide how to handle this situation.

Would I be a jerk if I went out and told them it’s not a parking space if their car can’t fit without partly blocking driveways, and not to park there any more? What if I take a more passive-aggressive approach and simply report them to city bylaw without warning, or give their license plate number to the school and ask them to do something about it?

What is the right way to deal with this entitled parent who seems to think they’re above the rules?

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit suggest.

Parking illegally is not a life hack.

