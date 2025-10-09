Homeowner Is Really Annoyed That A Neighbor Is Hogging All Of The Street Parking, So She Reports Them To The City

Imagine living in a neighborhood where there isn’t a lot of street parking, but your neighbors have a lot of cars.

What would you do if they parked one of their cars in front of your house for months on end without even moving it?

The homeowner in this story is in that situation, and when the HOA isn’t helpful, they turn to the city.

Now, they’re wondering if reporting the neighbor to the city was a bad idea.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA, neighbor is mad they were reported to the city for parking violation Some background, we live in a neighborhood where the houses are mere feet from each other and each house has a two car garage/driveway so there’s only really one street parking space on the public street per house. Our neighbors next door are a middle aged couple with at least two teenage/twenties kids and all four of them have a car. They’ve lived next door to us for about four years and over the years we’ve had little interaction. They do not park in their garage cause its full of boxes and prefer to park only one car in their driveway, leaving three more for the street.

She’s only talked to the other family about the parking issue once.

In the past, the only time I’ve spoken to them about parking was when I was out walking my dog and when someone else left the street parking space in front of my house the “dad” was hustling to move the car out of his driveway to take the street spot for himself. I reminded him that we also have three cars and that it would be nice if he could share the parking. Then we had no issues for at least a year or two as it seemed that their two kids moved out and my niece moved into her own place.

It’s surprising that the HOA wasn’t more helpful.

Earlier this year, the “mom” decided to park her car on the street in front of her own house for the better part of the year and both kids returned with one of them only staying during the day and moving his car regularly but the other parked her car in front of my house for more than four months. Having company in town and a storage box for a garage cleanout made parking tight with all of the other cars in the neighborhood, so I asked the HOA if they could do a courtesy reminder for the neighbors about the city ordinance requiring cars to move at least 1/10th of a mile every 72 hours. I was told they could do nothing and that I needed to report parking issues to the city. And so I did.

The neighbors seemed understanding.

Several more months go by and the two cars are still there, so in October I knocked on the neighbors’ door and asked if they could please move one of their cars as it would be nice to park in front of my own house for a change. They agreed and moved another car into the driveway and pulled their 3rd car in front of their own house. I parked in front of mine and thought we were good. Nope.

The city finally looked at her parking issue report.

Earlier this week, I guess the report I made in July/August finally got to the top of the parking authority’s list and they left a warning on the neighbor’s car that had returned to the street in front of my house where she had previously parked for most of the year. Rather than read the warning and take her own behavior into consideration, this young woman decided to write a note to “K@ren” (word was scratched out and the title “companors” (sic) was written instead. Her note: “I moved my car, I am injured and have health issues that require parking close. (First come, first serve public parking in our neighborhood NOT assigned (confirmed by the cop I spoke to)) But I respect your complaining and have moved PLEASE ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! Please leave my family alone before I need to get a restraining order.”

I don’t think it was wrong to report the neighbors to the city. I think the young woman overreacted.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It was just a warning.

It really depends how long the car is parked there.

This is a good point.

They do have a garage they could use.

The neighbors have officially been warned!

