Homeowner Rearranges Living Room Furniture In Her Own House, But Mother-In-Law Claims Paying Rent Gives Her The Right To Decide The Layout

A couple rents their basement apartment to the husband’s mother, giving her a separate space with her own furniture.

But after they rearranged their upstairs living room, she insisted they should have asked her permission first—and even demanded they move everything back because she “didn’t like the energy.”

Read on for the story.

AITA for moving my own furniture around even though my MIL pays us rent? So my partner (28M) and I (27F) own our home. We rent out the basement apartment to my MIL because she needed a place to live and we wanted to help her out. She pays us rent, which is fine, she has her own separate space, her own furniture, etc. The issue is, she seems to think paying us rent gives her a say in how we live upstairs. The other day, my partner and I moved some furniture around in our living room. Nothing crazy, just rearranging things to make the space flow better for us.

Something bad is about to happen…

Later, MIL came upstairs and told us we “shouldn’t be moving things without asking her first.” I was stunned, this isn’t a shared space. This is our living room… She doubled down and said we should move everything back because she “didn’t like the energy of it.” For context, she doesn’t even spend much time upstairs, except when she visits or comes into the kitchen. But she acted like we’d personally wronged her…

That’s wild.

I told her kindly that upstairs is our space, and she doesn’t get a say in how we arrange it. She got upset and said since she “helps pay for the house” by renting the basement, she should get some input. I personally don’t think that’s fair… Yes, she’s a tenant, but her rent covers her apartment, not the entire house… I feel like this is a massive overstep on her part, but she keeps acting like I was rude and dismissive for not “including her.” So AITA for telling my MIL she doesn’t get to dictate how we set up our living room?

Now people are debating whether paying rent entitles a mother-in-law to household influence, or if she’s completely overstepping her role as a tenant.

This person says MIL is a HUGE AH.

This person has some advice.

And this person offers some helpful advice.

Rent covers a basement apartment, not control of the living room feng shui.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.