Homeowner Wants To Invest In Solar Energy For His House, But His Girlfriend Moved In Three Months Ago And Thinks She Should Have A Say In The Decision

When does someone get a say on their partner’s major life decisions? After a few months, years, after tying the knot… Or never? It depends on who you ask.

In today’s story, a man shares how his girlfriend thinks it’s a problem that he wants to spend a large sum of money to invest in solar energy and didn’t ask for her opinion on it.

Let’s read the whole story and the comments.

My (33M) girlfriend (27) female is upset about solar and not getting a vote I own my home, my son lives here, I’ve owned it since 2017, before I met her. She has lived here for about three months. She said “when do I get a vote on things with the house?” I said decorations and things I absolutely want her opinion and input. But on a potential $30,000 investment in my home, that I would be paying for entirely by myself, I will make the decision on my own.

They totally disagree on the subject.

She’s upset and says that’s not reasonable after asking someone to live with you. Now, I could understand if we had thought about the house together. But we are not engaged, not married, she hasn’t lived here that long, and this is something I’m doing to my house with my money that ultimately affects her very little, and now she’s upset with me. AITA?

It would be nice of him to ask her input, but she needs to understand he still sees it as his house and his money, and she can’t force him to see it differently.

They should make sure they’re on the same page regarding the relationship first.

