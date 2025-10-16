Hubby Wants To Play Video Games By Himself, But His Wife Keeps Coming In The Room And Distracting Him

If you were focused on playing a competitive video game, would you be upset if someone else entered the room?

Would you find their presence distracting, or would it not bother you at all?

In this story, one man finds his wife’s presence really distracting when he’s playing video games, and he doesn’t want her in the game room.

Is this too much to ask?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for wanting my wife to not enter my gaming room? So we’re a couple, both 26, married in December 2024. I go to office while she works from home. Our house has 3 rooms, first one is our bedroom, second her office and the 3rd is for my gaming set up. Here’s the thing. I’m a little protective and possessive of my gaming set up, it’s the only hobby I have.

I know the limits and never play more than an hour a day. But for this time, I don’t want her to enter the room, unless there’s an urgency. But she’s not happy about it and sometimes sits there anyway. I’ve got my own reasons.

First swearing is natural while playing competitive games, I don’t want her to hear me doing that. Second, it’s performance anxiety. Third, I don’t like anyone’s presence while I play, it causes disturbance and ruins the experience.

Note that I respect her boundaries too and avoid entering her office when she’s working. But she doesn’t take gaming seriously hence not reciprocate it. Also, I give all my time (except for work, poop & gaming hour) to her only. We had a little quarrel over it last night after I lost a match, now she’s upset but I don’t feel like apologizing. AITA?

If this is the biggest problem they have in their marriage, they’re doing pretty good.

