Man Wins Hot Pepper Eating Competition, But Since He Has A High Tolerance To It, His Friends Say He Cheated

They say everyone has an “unfair advantage”.

This guy’s advantage just happens to be perfect for winning eating competitions. A specific kind. The hot pepper kind.

His friends say he is cheating, but he disagrees.

Let’s read the whole story and the comments.

AITA for “cheating” at an eating competition? So, our local restaurant that has really good wings was hosting a hot pepper eating competition recently, with a bunch of coupons for free wings on the line. I have a weird genetic quirk where my body doesn’t register capsaicin normally, so my spice tolerance levels are waaaaay higher than normal.

He put that to use.

So, I entered the competition and won the coupons, but my friends are now telling me that I cheated and I should have let “normal” people compete and get the wings. The wings are sooooooo good though. AITA for competing?

It’s understandable why they feel this way, but it’s not how it works.

Let’s see what Reddit’s verdict was.

A good point.

Imagine actually thinking that.

Exactly.

Exactly.

Food for thought.

By their logic, tall people shouldn’t be allowed to play basketball.

How would that be fair (or fun)?

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.