Night-Shift Worker Wants To Cook At Midnight, But Roommate Says The Smell And Noise Will Ruin Her Sleep

Imagine living with a roommate who has a normal daytime work schedule, but you work the night shift so your schedule is completely the opposite of hers.

Would you be willing to make all of the compromises so she’s not inconvenienced during the day, or should she be willing to compromise as well?

In this story, a woman working night shifts is struggling to balance her lifestyle with her new roommate’s needs.

The big issue is cooking and when it is and is not okay to cook.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA If I Cooked My Meals at Night? I ( F 22, night shift worker) live with a new roommate (F mid twenties, grad student). We’ve only been living together for about a month, and while we haven’t had major issues yet, our schedules are completely opposite. She’s a bit loud during the day when I’m trying to sleep, but I’ve been addressing that with things like a door sweep and sealants. I know I prefer more quiet than average, so I’ve tried not to push it too hard.

She wanted to give her roommate a heads up about her cooking habits.

Anyway, it hasn’t come up yet because I haven’t been cooking, but before she moved in, I had done most, if not all my cooking at night on my days off. It just works the best for me schedule and sleep wise. I don’t think I’m very loud while cooking (I’m naturally quite quiet) but you never know. I spoke to her this afternoon about the fact that I cook at night and that I planned on making something later this week, probably around midnight. She told me she wouldn’t be able to sleep with the smell and the noise and that I couldn’t do it. That was definitely a bit odd… I wasn’t asking for permission, I was giving a courtesy notice.

Cooking at night is really her only option.

I really don’t have an alternative here. It’s either I cook at night, or I starve. I come back home around 8/9 am, shower eat something that only requires microwave heating, work out, and then decompress for bed. I try to be asleep by the latest 1 pm to wake up at 9 pm to get ready for work. I only cook on my days off during the night to maintain my sleep schedule and some semblance of balance for my circadian rhythm. I cook multiple meals at once, and my go to’s typically take around 3 hours from start to finish since I cook in large batches.

She’s not sure what to do.

I offered to start cooking during the day and finish at night, but she also has an issue with that since she sleeps during the early morning when I get back from work as well. I don’t want to be considered a bad roommate. I try to be considerate of other people’s circumstances as much as possible but I feel like she’s not being reasonable about this. WIBTA if I cooked at night this week despite our disagreement?

Now Reddit is debating whether she’s just maintaining her routine—or crossing the line into inconsiderate roommate territory.

This person makes a solid point.

This person agrees this is the only way.

And this person says to throw her for a loop.

When schedules clash, even dinner time can turn into a midnight showdown.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.