October 23, 2025 at 10:55 am

People Are Touched As Fish Appear To Comfort A Shark After The Passing Of Their Friend

by Ben Auxier

A whale shark in the Georgia Aquarium

TikTok/kimmberrrrly

They say there are plenty of fish in the sea.

Which is a weird way to assure someone they’ll find love.

But maybe it’s very apt to this video from TikTok user @kimmberrrrly:

A whale shark in the Georgia Aquarium

TikTok/kimmberrrrly

“Realizing they were all swimming around him yesterday because Taroko passed away this morning,” reads the caption.

A whale shark in the Georgia Aquarium

TikTok/kimmberrrrly

“Visited the Georgia Aquarium yesterday,” says the description, “and was amazed at how the fish never left his side.”

A whale shark in the Georgia Aquarium

TikTok/kimmberrrrly

“Today I found out Taroko, the other whale shark, passed away yesterday morning. Rest in Peace Gentle Giant Taroko.”

@kimmberrrrly

Visited the Georgia Aquarium yesterday and was amazed at how the fish never left his side. Today I found out Taroko, the other whale shark, passed away yesterday morning. Rest in Peace Gentle Giant Taroko. #georgiaaquarium #taroko #whaleshark #atlantageorgia #gentlegiant

♬ original sound – AntiNightcore

Many were very saddened by this news.

2025 08 27 17 00 54 People Are Touched As Fish Appear To Comfort A Shark After The Passing Of Their Friend

Though shark socialization isn’t equivalent to that of humans.

2025 08 27 17 01 25 People Are Touched As Fish Appear To Comfort A Shark After The Passing Of Their Friend

And as a matter of fact…

2025 08 27 17 01 54 People Are Touched As Fish Appear To Comfort A Shark After The Passing Of Their Friend

Still stings, though.

2025 08 27 17 02 26 People Are Touched As Fish Appear To Comfort A Shark After The Passing Of Their Friend

While many non-human animals have been observed in grieving practices, the behavior of these fish is very standard, and not likely related.

Still a wondrous little bit of nature, though.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: ANIMALS, STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter