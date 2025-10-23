People Are Touched As Fish Appear To Comfort A Shark After The Passing Of Their Friend

They say there are plenty of fish in the sea.

Which is a weird way to assure someone they’ll find love.

But maybe it’s very apt to this video from TikTok user @kimmberrrrly:

“Realizing they were all swimming around him yesterday because Taroko passed away this morning,” reads the caption.

“Visited the Georgia Aquarium yesterday,” says the description, “and was amazed at how the fish never left his side.”

“Today I found out Taroko, the other whale shark, passed away yesterday morning. Rest in Peace Gentle Giant Taroko.”

Many were very saddened by this news.

Though shark socialization isn’t equivalent to that of humans.

And as a matter of fact…

Still stings, though.

While many non-human animals have been observed in grieving practices, the behavior of these fish is very standard, and not likely related.

Still a wondrous little bit of nature, though.

