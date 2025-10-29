Pregnant Woman Notices That Coworkers Are Taking Her Fruit Snacks, So Now She’s Thinking About Hiding Them In Her Desk

Imagine working in an office where you can’t even keep snacks on your desk without fear of your coworkers taking them.

AITAH For reclaiming my pregnancy snacks and not telling people about the pregnancy?

Hi all, I’m currently 14 weeks pregnant and have not told many people at work aside from HR, my direct supervisor, and a few close colleagues.

It is not widely known that I am pregnant and I’ve been wearing baggy clothes as I wanted to wait a good amount of time of time before announcing it.

My issue is that I now have limited foods I can eat and keep snacks at my desk so I can nibble throughout the day. I had a bowl of mixed fruit snacks (welches and albanese) and recently found out that I can’t eat the welches (my blood sugar reacts more to these than the others).

I had yet to sort out the bowl and admittedly left it out for two days on the back of my desk.

Well a coworker walked behind me assuming I was in a meeting and started taking them. I felt weird and didn’t say anything in the moment. I waited until after she left to sort out the fruit snacks and decided to be nice and put out the bowl in a shared area with the welches since I won’t be able to eat them for months.

Fast forward a week and a different coworker was complaining loudly by my desk that someone had sorted the fruit snacks and taken all the good ones leading me to believe multiple people were taking my snacks without asking. Admittedly, I know my hormones are messing with me lately due to being pregnant and I’m wondering if I over reacted by taking away the fruit snacks I can eat?

Should I put the remainder in the bowl and stop keeping snacks at my desk? I usually put them in my cabinet but didn’t know leaving them out would cause my coworkers to see it as an invitation to take them. After hearing my coworker complain I’m wondering AITAH?

Just because it’s on your desk doesn’t mean it’s meant to be shared!

