Retail Worker Slowly Realizes A Customer Was Using Self-Checkout To Ring Up Less Than Half Her Items, But Then She Rushed Out The Door With Them

Whether you prefer to scan your own items or to interact with other human beings while shopping, self-checkout has become impossible to avoid… but is it a good addition to society?

In today’s story, a retail worker argues that it’s probably not.

Let’s read the whole story.

And this is why self checkout is a bad idea… So I went on my lunch break and after using the restroom, I passed a customer with a full cart cashing out at the self-checkout. I thought it was a bit weird she didn’t use any bags, but meh, whatever. So I went and grabbed a smoke and came back in.

He saw suspicious behavior.

I was curious why she just tossed stuff in the cart and rushed out the door (she also left the cart on the sidewalk in the way of incoming traffic (we have a weird parking lot)). So I pulled the last order up on the SC and printed it. Yup, to my weird suspicion, she only rang up like 5 small items totaling like 10 bucks when she easily had about $60 worth of stuff in the cart. Told them the self-checkout was a bad idea.

She wasn’t winging it.

