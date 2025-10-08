Teenage Boy Has Never Gotten Along With One Particular Girl At School, So When His Mom Started Dating The Girl’s Dad, He Moved Out

Divorce can be hard on children, but it can be even harder when a divorced parent dates someone whose kids you really don’t get along with.

Imagine being a teenager, and your mom wants to introduce you to the guy she’s dating. She tells you it’s the parent of someone you know from school.

If it turned out that this guy was the dad of a kid who bullies you, would you be nice for the sake of your mom, or would you refuse to meet him?

The teenage boy in this story finds himself in this exact situation.

Let’s see how he handles it.

AITA for refusing to spend time with my mom’s boyfriend and his daughter and not visiting mom because of them? My parents divorced when I (17M) was 5. Both have dated others but never had any serious relationships until now. In May mom told me she was dating someone and she was getting serious and wanted to introduce us but she was cagey about who she was dating. I asked questions like 100x before she told me she was dating someone I knew about because I was in school with his daughter. She still wouldn’t say who exactly and I ran through a few girls in my grade and none of them were the girl who’s dad she was dating.

He figured out who’s dad his mom’s dating.

It was a few days before mom planned the big introduction and I guessed it was the dad of this girl I’ve had issues with since the second grade and she wouldn’t say yes or no which told me without telling me. Mom told me not to overreact or be mad and to give it a shot because she wanted us to be a real family. I told her I would NEVER be this girl’s family and I told her to go fight herself for trying to make it happen.

Here’s the backstory on this girl he doesn’t get along with.

Maddy’s the girl in question. We’ve known each other since kindergarten. In second grade we started fighting all the time. She got mad at me for refusing to help her cut something in class when it wasn’t even me, it was one of my friends, she claims she could never tell us apart.

Maddy was mean to me after that and I hated her back.

They couldn’t even work on team projects together very well.

Our grades tanked for some assignments if teachers partnered us for them. We’d just fail because we could not get along. She brought up that stupid first incident all the time until I was like just don’t talk to me and I don’t want to look at you. She told me I’d die a virgin because no girl would ever be with someone as ugly as me. I ignored her.

He eventually got her to leave him alone for awhile.

But she didn’t give up. So I started reporting her to teachers and the principal for the most stupid stuff which got her in huge trouble last year but it got her out of my hair for her month long in school suspension. Knowing my mom expected to make this girl my family? It was a hell freaking no from me.

He moved out.

And I asked dad if I could just live with him full time and not just 50% of the time. He said of course so I moved in and I haven’t met mom’s boyfriend and I refuse to spend time with him and Maddy. I don’t visit mom either and she complained about it. I told her to enjoy Maddy since she’s the only kid she has now and she better hope Maddy likes her. Mom told me Maddy isn’t her daughter and doesn’t like her but that she loves Maddy’s dad and she wants me to love her enough to try. AITA?

His mom made her choice, and he made his.

Let’s see if Reddit thinks anyone is in the wrong.

There’s nothing wrong with setting boundaries.

This person calls the mom selfish.

Here’s a response to the mom.

It’s a good thing he has his dad.

Of all the people his mom could’ve dated, she had to choose that guy!

