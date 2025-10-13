Teenage Girl Lives With Her Dad And Her Sister, But When She Visits Her Mom, She Tries To Ignore The Things Her Mom Says About Her

Imagine having a mom who complains about you whenever she sees you. She says negative things about you that you know aren’t true.

Would you listen to her, or would you ignore her?

The teenage girl in this story has been surviving by ignoring her mom, but she’s not sure that’s the right thing to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for ignoring my mom? AITA for ignoring my mom? I’m 16F. My parents split when I was 11, and my dad got custody of me and my younger sister (she’s 9 now). He works a lot, so I take care of my sister and do a lot of chores at home.

My mom moved back in with her parents. She’s always been angry and hard to deal with. My dad told me that when I was a baby, she didn’t want to feed me because she wanted a boy. She fights with everyone, blames others for her problems, and doesn’t take responsibility. She’s 40, doesn’t work, and still expects my grandma (who just lost her husband) to clean her room.

When I visit my grandma, my mom usually ends up yelling at me. Last week at dinner, she told my grandma to make me stop “annoying her” or not come at all. She even said me and my sister are just a burden because our names are in her ID and it makes it harder for her to remarry. She also said she wished I was never born.

Meanwhile, I’ve given up going out with friends and even summer classes so I can help my dad and take care of my sister. My mom never acknowledges this and says I “do nothing.” Because of all this, I try to ignore her as much as I can. But now I’m wondering… AITA for ignoring my mom?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

