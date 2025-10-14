The Largest Male Great White Shark Ever Tagged Is Helping To Repopulate The Population Of Great Whites Off The Coast Of The United States

Great White sharks are massive predators that are among the most feared animals in the ocean. While they typically don’t attack humans, when they do the results are devastating. Due in large part to popular movies, Great Whites are the most commonly known type of shark, and most people are terrified of them.

Despite that, however, they are an important part of the overall ecosystem of the ocean. Great Whites were once quite rare in the coastal waters of the Atlantic Ocean, but they are making a comeback due in large part to the conservation efforts that have been made.

Part of those conservation efforts is trapping, tagging, and measuring the sharks whenever the opportunity arises. In January of 2025, the non-profit group OCEARCH was able to catch a male Great White that was named Contender, off the coast of Florida. The shark measured 4.19 meters (13 feet 9 inches), and weighing in at an estimated 750 kilograms (1653 pounds), making him the largest male ever tracked.

For Great White Sharks, the males are typically a little smaller than the females, so tagging a male this large is exceptionally rare. After the tracker was placed on the shark, it was released so it could continue prowling the waters. In April, his tracker was picked up off the coast of North Carolina, and then in July he was picked up close to cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Great Whites are known to have massive territories that they traverse throughout the year, and seeing Contender move up and down the coast like this is a good indication that he is a healthy member of the breeding population of the species.

Dr. Harley Newton is OCEARCH’s chief veterinarian and senior veterinary scientists. In a statement, she told Oceanographic:

“Male white sharks are mature at around 11.5 feet and 26 years of age, so Contender at 14 feet is an adult male probably in his early 30’s and early in his reproductive life. He is an important part of the effective breeding population and will hopefully contribute to the rebuilding of the western North Atlantic white shark population.”

While this shark is huge for a male, some of the females that have been tagged are quite a bit larger. One, dubbed Mary Lee, measured in at 4.8 meters (16 feet), weighing 1197 kilograms (2639 pounds). The largest female ever recorded is named Deep Blue, and she was over 6 meters (20 feet) long and believed to be around 50 years old. Deep Blue, however, has not been properly recorded and remains very elusive. Many of her sightings have not been confirmed.

While sharks like Contender swimming these waters may seem scary, it is a great sign that the Great White population has a bright future.

