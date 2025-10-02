October 2, 2025 at 10:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 860

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Spray can diorama
Now that’s impressive
Photo-bombing bee
Bacon
If you had to choose just one
This counsil meeting shall come to order
J. Robert Oppenheimer lectures at Kyoto University in 1950
Dads are the best
The moon on this night
279 pieces of cardboard cut from Home Depot moving boxes
Driving despite the parking boot
Where the rails vanish into green infinity
Asked my girlfriend to grab a “2-Pack” of socks
Honey, someone shrunk your order
Baby gives doc a wink
Interior of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplane before seats
Filling ink
Tidy Cat mailbox – USPS approved
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Sting vs. The Police: Their Never-Ending War Over ‘Every Breath You Take
30 Chefs Admit the Menu Items They Really Don’t Like to Make
How to make the hardest choices of your life
What really happens to your bag after you check it in?
Our Best Look Yet at a Solar Flare Reveals the Sun’s Wilder Side
If You Always Wake Up Too Early In The Morning, This Could Be Why
The hottest new phone is Tin Can, a ‘landline’ for kids
These People Are No Longer Bound By Their NDA, And They Have Stories To Tell
Why So Many Old British Homes Have Bricked-Up Windows
Chatbots can be manipulated through flattery and peer pressure

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

