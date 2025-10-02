The Shirk Report – Volume 860
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Spray can diorama
– Now that’s impressive
– Photo-bombing bee
– Bacon
– If you had to choose just one
– This counsil meeting shall come to order
– J. Robert Oppenheimer lectures at Kyoto University in 1950
– Dads are the best
– The moon on this night
– 279 pieces of cardboard cut from Home Depot moving boxes
– Driving despite the parking boot
– Where the rails vanish into green infinity
– Asked my girlfriend to grab a “2-Pack” of socks
– Honey, someone shrunk your order
– Baby gives doc a wink
– Interior of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplane before seats
– Filling ink
– Tidy Cat mailbox – USPS approved
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Sting vs. The Police: Their Never-Ending War Over ‘Every Breath You Take
– 30 Chefs Admit the Menu Items They Really Don’t Like to Make
– How to make the hardest choices of your life
– What really happens to your bag after you check it in?
– Our Best Look Yet at a Solar Flare Reveals the Sun’s Wilder Side
– If You Always Wake Up Too Early In The Morning, This Could Be Why
– The hottest new phone is Tin Can, a ‘landline’ for kids
– These People Are No Longer Bound By Their NDA, And They Have Stories To Tell
– Why So Many Old British Homes Have Bricked-Up Windows
– Chatbots can be manipulated through flattery and peer pressure
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
