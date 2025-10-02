The Shirk Report – Volume 860

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Spray can diorama

– Now that’s impressive

– Photo-bombing bee

– Bacon

– If you had to choose just one

– This counsil meeting shall come to order

– J. Robert Oppenheimer lectures at Kyoto University in 1950

– Dads are the best

– The moon on this night

– 279 pieces of cardboard cut from Home Depot moving boxes

– Driving despite the parking boot

– Where the rails vanish into green infinity

– Asked my girlfriend to grab a “2-Pack” of socks

– Honey, someone shrunk your order

– Baby gives doc a wink

– Interior of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplane before seats

– Filling ink

– Tidy Cat mailbox – USPS approved

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– Sting vs. The Police: Their Never-Ending War Over ‘Every Breath You Take

– 30 Chefs Admit the Menu Items They Really Don’t Like to Make

– How to make the hardest choices of your life

– What really happens to your bag after you check it in?

– Our Best Look Yet at a Solar Flare Reveals the Sun’s Wilder Side

– If You Always Wake Up Too Early In The Morning, This Could Be Why

– The hottest new phone is Tin Can, a ‘landline’ for kids

– These People Are No Longer Bound By Their NDA, And They Have Stories To Tell

– Why So Many Old British Homes Have Bricked-Up Windows

– Chatbots can be manipulated through flattery and peer pressure

5 VIDEOS

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>