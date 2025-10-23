Walmart Sets Up Right Across The Street From A Farmer’s Market In One Of The Worst Imaginable PR Moves

Walmart is one of the largest businesses in history; a monolith that notoriously eats up local competition.

Hard to imagine much that could contrast more with a farmer’s market, where small, independent vendors come to hopefully sell some high quality product.

So you better believe Walmart got called out in this video from TikTok user @aaronwconnelly:

“@Walmart,” reads the caption, “you need to fire your agency.”

“Setting up a marketing activation across the street from the local farmer and small business market is diabolical.”

“These are the people your business model hurts the most. Not sure who approved this but as the owner of an event agency, I can tell you this wasn’t thought through.”

Some said it’s a feature, not a bug.

They don’t care.

It’s pretty much anything that makes one more buck.

Yikes.

This is just making me sad.

