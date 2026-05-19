Public Defender Shares Story About Client Who Made an Incredibly Dumb Criminal Mistake

My sister used to work as a public defender before she went into private practice as a lawyer and, oh, the stories she could tell!

Because you never really know what you’re gonna get when you work in that position.

Look at it this way: you’re getting clients who can’t afford to hire a lawyer, so you’re gonna get people accused of crimes from all walks of life.

In other words, every day is an adventure!

A public defender talked about a particular case that has stayed with him…and for good reason.

It’s a pretty wild story.

Read on and find out what happened.

More tales from a burnt out public defender. “People seemed to like my last post, so here’s a second one. A long time ago, before practice, I used to believe there was a bottom line for terrible life choices. I no longer believe in this.

Public defenders have TOUGH jobs…and it’s not for the weak!

This guy, let’s call him Jesse Pinkman, wins the award for the stupidest move I’ve ever seen. Jesse’s charged with possession of drugs for distribution, plus evading police. At first I assumed it was a botched traffic stop, but I was entirely wrong. Originally, ol’ Jesse’s casually cruising with over a pound of drugs in his car. As he’s driving, he spots a cop car chilling on the roadside. Two cops are inside minding their own business. Does he drive by quietly? Nope.

A lot of criminals aren’t too bright…

He pulls up next to them, rolls down his window, yelled something rude at the police, honks his horn and throws double middle fingers like he’s channeling a punk rock riot. The cops tell him to beat it. Jesse, clearly born without brain cells, does a small skid/burnout, provoking one cops to get out to ticket him. Immediately, as the cop gets out, he slams the accelerator and tries to zip off. Cops get back in car and give chase, sirens wailing, and it’s a full-on car chase, there’s even helicopter footage. They box him in after a short chase, search the car in full, and find the drugs in the boot. The worst part is, even if he just did a burnout then got ticketed, he still likely wouldn’t have had his car searched. There were at least three choices to double down to reach this point. Not only that, but now his phone has been seized, and police obtain a warrant to go through his digital communications.

You gotta feel for some criminals though…how can they be this stupid?!?!

When I met him in the courthouse cells, his face made it clear he knew he messed up. I ask why he taunted the cops with a felony’s worth of drugs. His answer? “I still don’t know.” To this day I still wonder if he’s naturally this stupid, or if it’s drug induced. His associates initially retained a private lawyer, but once they found out what happened, told him they weren’t helping him out. Clearly they were very supportive of his escapade. However, because of this back and forth, we used up even more of my time than necessary. Thankfully he took a plea deal. He was caught in HD on multiple angles. There was sub-zero hope of running this in a trial. And no, he didn’t get bail. So if at any point you think you did a dumb move, just remember, you (probably) never intentionally provoked police into arresting you for drug supply.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who found a trail cam on her property and decided to develop the pictures.

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And this person spoke up.

This fella wasn’t the sharpest knife in the drawer, was he?

You can say that again!

Just imagine all the other stories this public defender could tell.

Maybe he should just go ahead and write a book, I know I’d read it!

This guy should’ve had some extra time added on to his sentence for sheer stupidity.