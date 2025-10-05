Whataburger Customer Said That He Thinks The Quality At Restaurants Has Gone Downhill

Has Whataburger jumped the shark?

Well, according to a man named Michael, the answer is YES…

And he took to TikTok to explain why he feels that way.

Michael said that he thinks Whataburger used to have the best burgers…but times have changed…

He said, “Now you read online reviews and people say, ‘Whataburger is just not the same.’ People complain about the food quality and they say, ‘Well, Whataburger has lost their way.’”

Michael said that he thinks the burger franchise might have gone downhill after it sold the majority of its stake to a bank based in Chicago.

Michael told viewers, “Their solution was to franchise and expand the menu. Going from a focus solely on great burgers and service to adding things like wings, coffee and franchisees in other states.”

He said that the folks at Whataburger can learn a lesson from how Domino’s Pizza reinvented itself and told viewers, “The lesson is businesses aren’t run on a spreadsheet. We can kid ourselves about what really makes a business work, but fixing a business requires us not to lose sight of what made us successful in the first place.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Insider info or just speculation?

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.