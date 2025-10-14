Woman Calls Store At Night When It’s Dark Outside, But The Employee Is Unwilling To Go Into The Parking Lot For Her

If you worked at a store and answered the phone, you’d probably assume the person calling had a question or a request related to something in the store.

Perhaps they want to know the store hours or if you have a certain item in stock.

What would you do if a caller had a completely different request, a request that made you feel uneasy?

That’s what happens when the employee in this story answers the phone.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Anonymous night caller asked me to walk into the parking lot… Short, but interesting call which happened about half an hour before close. It was dark outside, just beyond sunset when everything is super dark for a while. It should also be noted that people calling at this time of night to ask us to break our backs to serve their lazy butts if they run into the store “soon” for something “urgent” that they forgot about all day long is not uncommon, so that’s the mindset I’m in when I pick up this call.

This was an unusual request.

(Female) Caller: Hi, I’m just wondering if you can do me a favour? Me: Well, depends what it is. We’ll see what we can do. What were you after? Caller: There’s a guy in your parking lot. He’s been out there for about an hour. He doesn’t have his phone with him, so I can’t reach him and I was wondering if you could just go out there and tell him to come home.

Not gonna happen.

Me: I’m not doing that. Caller: What, what do you mean? He’s been out there for an hour and I can’t reach him because he doesn’t have his phone with him. Me: Uh huh, sure, but I’m still not going to do that.

As if this matters?

Caller: But I’m a regular! I come in there all the time! Me: Well, that aside, I still make it a general rule to not approach strange men in a parking lot at night time. I’m not going doing that for you. She was strangely silent for a while, then hung up.

That’s a pretty weird request. I understand that this person in the parking lot is probably the caller’s family member, but she needs to find another way to get him to come home.

