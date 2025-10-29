Young Man Was Looking For A Casual Dating Relationship, But His Girlfriend Proposed To Him After Just A Few Days

Young love is often confusing and fickle.

If you were 18 years old, would you be ready to get married, or would you want to keep things casual?

This young man was looking for a casual relationship, but his girlfriend wants to get married. They are both only 18 years old.

Is he wrong to want to keep things casual, or is she wrong for wanting him to promise to marry her?

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not giving my(18M) girlfriend (18F) not giving 100% guarantee that I’ll marry her My girlfriend (18F) and I (18M) met for the first time ever 3 months ago. And she fell for me on the very first day. She proposed to me after few days.

This man was looking for a casual relationship.

I was single for a long time. I was looking for a casual relationship. I got into a relationship with her. Now, after 3 months she is telling me that I have to be 100% sure that I’ll will marry her in the coming future.

He told his girlfriend that they’re too young to make marriage commitments.

I told her that we are too young to give such commitments, and I said, “I can’t give you such commitment by just knowing you from 3 months.” Should I give her the commitment? Please help me I’m very confused. She won’t talk to me if I don’t give her a guarantee.

They are pretty young. He shouldn’t commit to marry her just because she wants him to.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Whirlwind romances rarely work out.

