A Customer Talked About The Expensive Additional Drink Charges On Her Bill At A Restaurant

Things are getting out of hand in some restaurants, people!

Extra charges for this, extra charges for that…

Will it ever end?!?!

Well, let’s hope so…but in the meantime, we have to be aware of what we’re up against.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and sounded off about all the extra charges that got added to her bill after a night out at a restaurant.

In the video’s text overlay, she wrote, “Have you ever heard of a place charging you to SHAKE YOUR DRINK?”

She also wrote, “$80 worth of prep to shake our drinks on the bill.”

The TikTokker said that she went to a restaurant in Dallas, Texas and that “the food was exceptional.”

But there were some problems with the bill…

She said she and her friends ordered about $150 worth of food at the restaurant, but their bill came out to $530.

The TikTokker looked at the bill and that’s when she found all the additional charges.

The group had four margaritas that cost $17 each and a $3 “prep” charge for the shaking of the drinks…seriously.

The woman continued examining the restaurant bill and said that the preparation charge for one of her drinks was $13 and that the grand total of that one drink was $45.

Another drink on the bill cost $75.

The TikTokker said that the server charged the group triple the price for some drinks when they ordered doubles.

She said, “All this to say, what the ****. This place charges to shake your margarita.”

The frustrated woman said that $400 of the $530 bill was alcohol charges…YIKES.

That’s an expensive night out!

Check out the video.

I think it’s safe to say she won’t be going back to that restaurant again.

