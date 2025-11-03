Boyfriend Got Tired Of His Girlfriend’s Constant Complaints About His Driving, So He Finally Snapped And Told Her To Ride The Bus Instead

Pexels/Reddit
Some passengers don’t feel comfortable when someone else is driving.
This man has been driving safely for over a decade with a spotless record.
But whenever his girlfriend rides with him, she can’t stop criticizing every move he makes on the road.
Her constant comments eventually forced him to drop a comment that left her infuriated.
Read the full story below for all the details.
AITAH for telling my girlfriend to stop backseat driving or I won’t drive her anywhere anymore?
I (29M) do most of the driving when my girlfriend (25F) and I go places.
Problem is, she constantly comments on my driving. Stuff like:
“You’re too close to that car.”
“Why didn’t you take that turn?”
“You should slow down here.”
It’s non-stop. Even on short trips.
I’ve been driving for 10 years, never had an accident, and has a clean record.
But she acts like I’m seconds away from killing us.
Last week, we were heading to her parents’ place. She nagged me the whole way.
I finally snapped and said, “If you don’t like how I drive, then you can just take the bus next time.”
She got annoyed, said I was overreacting and that she’s “just trying to help keep us safe.”
Now, she’s telling people I basically threatened to stop giving her rides.
Let’s find out what others have to say about this.
This person gives their honest opinion.
Here’s a similar thought from this one.
This user makes a valid point.
This one shares a personal experience.
Finally, short and straightforward.
When you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · accident, aita, bus, clean record, comments, driving, girlfriend, picture, reddit, threaten, top
