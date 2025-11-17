Busy Dog Groomer’s Girlfriend Promised Her Friend Free Services Without Asking, So He Decided To Let Her Know He Wouldn’t Be Working For Free

Boundaries exist for a reason, especially when one person’s generosity puts more work on their partner’s plate.

So when a dog groomer’s girlfriend promised her friend a free dog grooming without asking him first, things got messy fast.

AITA? I am a dog groomer and my girlfriend books me dogs without asking I refused to groom my girlfriend’s friend’s dog that she invited over tonight because she didn’t ask me first, and I don’t like grooming after my 9-5.

She starts acting like this was the plan all along.

She swears she told me about it, but she’s messing with me because she did not ask me to do this, nor did I ever agree.

Then she starts guilt tripping him.

She told me it’s unfair that I won’t do it because she already made the commitment. I feel she crossed a line and is acting like my assistant I never asked for.

And it’s starting to mess with his head.

But now I’m wondering if I’m the one in the wrong—and maybe I agreed to it in passing? I’m feeling guilty or gaslit. AITA?

Some favors just aren’t hers to offer.

What did Reddit think?

If his girlfriend wants free labor, she should just do it herself.

This girlfriend was way out of line.

You can’t just mess with someone’s work like that.

He can’t be expected to follow through on work he never agreed to.

One way or another, his girlfriend will have to learn that she doesn’t have the power to speak on his behalf.

Love might mean compromise, but it doesn’t mean being treated like an unpaid employee.

