Couple Calls The Police On Noisy Upstairs Neighbors, But The Neighbors Would Prefer To Talk Out The Problem Instead

Imagine living in an apartment where there’s another apartment directly above you. What would you do if you often heard loud noises coming from the upstairs neighbors?

Would you talk to them about it, try to ignore it or call the police?

In this story, one couple is in this exact situation, and they choose to call the police.

When the neighbors chase them down to talk it out, it causes conflict between the couple.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for trying to reason with the neighbors? My partner (29F) and I (29M) have been together for 2.5 years and lived together for most of it. We live in an apartment building and most of the neighbors here are nice/quiet. However, the unit below us (one M and one F, early to mid 20s) tends to be obnoxious during all hours of the day, but mostly at night. I work from home so I hear it a bit more than my partner but at night when my partner is home and it makes her very on edge hearing them slam cabinets and yell and stuff.

Calling the police seems a bit dramatic.

We’ve called the police on them a couple times for having their TV or music blaring that it vibrates our floors or when they are arguing so loud. The guy is also very heavy footed and stomps around and it shakes our apartment. We are on the second floor so we shouldn’t even be able to hear their footsteps.

They haven’t tried talking to the neighbors.

I know a lot of people will say “well why don’t you just talk to them?” We are both very socially anxious people who do not like confrontation and they didn’t seem the type to take that kind of confrontation lightly and we’d be met with anger or worse. Our leasing office does nothing to enforce the noise policy in their lease agreement stating they can’t do anything without a full police report. We’ve reiterated time and time again that we don’t want them fined, we just want the noise to stop.

They called the police again.

Recently we called the police on them at 1 AM because their TV was so loud it was vibrating our bedroom floor and we couldn’t sleep. The police came and knocked on their door and they said they didn’t have anything loud going as she was sleeping. I call BS, but I digress.

The neighbors actually do want to talk this out.

Well this morning the guy knocked on our door wanting to talk because of how often we’ve called the police on them and said “they don’t understand why we can’t just talk like adults”. I partially agreed, but my partner was dead set on not talking to them and continuing to go to the police or the leasing office. We’ve even contemplated hiring an attorney to potentially get us out of the lease agreement with little to no fees since they are not enforcing their own noise rules.

The neighbors seem desperate to talk this out.

Sorry for the sidetracking. Back to this morning, my partner was leaving for work and one of them started chasing after her to talk to her. I found this to be kind of threatening so I rushed out and he saw me. We then started talking and I aired out my concerns.

He finally talked to the neighbors about the situation.

He seems like a decent guy and his partner came out as well and we talked. We exchanged contact info and said if we found any noise to be too much we could shoot a text or knock on the door. My partner called me later and I told her all this. She started crying saying that she feels like the bad guy all because she just wants to live quietly without being on edge all of the time which is obviously very valid. But we do live in an apartment building so we will hear them from time to time. I feel like maybe I shouldn’t have said anything to the neighbors and just kept doing what we were doing and not talking to them, but I’m not sure. AITA?

Wow. The neighbors sound like decent people. They really should’ve talked to them a long time ago instead of calling the police. I actually feel bad for the neighbors.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks they sound pretty immature.

Talking to the neighbors is the right thing to do.

An introverted homebody weighs in.

This person shares some insight about how noises can sometimes sound louder further away.

Here’s a suggestion to move to a remote location.

I’m sure the police have better things to do.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.